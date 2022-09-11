Police investigation after window smashed at Muir of Ord chipper that celebrated Queen’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police investigation has been launched after the Muir of Ord chipper that celebrated the death of the Queen had its window smashed.

Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop was surrounded by customers on Thursday and Friday evening after a video of staff spraying champagne was posted on its social media.

Now police are investigating reports of vandalism at the takeaway after a window was seen smashed on Saturday afternoon.

Boards have been fixed to cover the damage today while mess from eggs thrown at the building was also visible.

Chipper deletes Facebook page

Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop has been at the centre of controversy since posting a video shortly after the Queen’s death.

A staff member is seen in the footage shouting “Lizard Liz is dead” while spraying champagne.

Within hours, angry customers surrounded the store with police called to monitor the gathering on Thursday with officers also returning on Friday. No police action was taken on either day, with officers saying both events “dispersed peacefully”.

Owner Jaki Pickett told the Press & Journal on Friday she had “no regrets” about the video despite the community reaction.

However, by Saturday the chipper’s Facebook page had been deleted and Tripadvisor suspended reviews after being inundated by submissions they believe to be fake.

Now police have confirmed an investigation has been launched after a window was seen smashed.

A spokesman said: “Officers received a report of damage to a property in the Seaforth Road area of Muir of Ord, which is thought to have happened between 7.30pm on Friday and 10.30am on Saturday.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Muir of Ord outraged at video celebrating Queen’s death

Local resident fear the incident has put their small community in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

One resident said Ms Pickets behaviour was “completely out of order.”

“I disagree completely with all she is doing,” she added.

Another resident said: “I don’t think anyone agrees with what she did. If you look at the rubbish in her window, it has been going on for years now and the village is fed up with her nonsense.”

Councillor Angela MacLean, who represents Muir of Ord, says the incident has sparked real concern in the community.

She said: “It is despicable what she has done. People are really upset about it, not only because she has done this on the death of the Queen but it is also because they don’t want to be associated in any way with her comments.

“They are concerned that as residents of Muir of Ord, because this is all on social media now, the community will be regarded by everyone as being of the same view as her and they are not.

“They are really upset that they will be tarred with the same brush.”