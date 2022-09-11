Police investigation after window smashed at Muir of Ord chipper that celebrated Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police investigation after window smashed at Muir of Ord chipper that celebrated Queen’s death

By David Mackay and Lauren Robertson
September 11 2022, 4.35pm Updated: September 11 2022, 5.02pm
Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop has had its window smashed. Photo: Andrew Smith
Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop has had its window smashed. Photo: Andrew Smith

A police investigation has been launched after the Muir of Ord chipper that celebrated the death of the Queen had its window smashed.

Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop was surrounded by customers on Thursday and Friday evening after a video of staff spraying champagne was posted on its social media.

Now police are investigating reports of vandalism at the takeaway after a window was seen smashed on Saturday afternoon.

Boards have been fixed to cover the damage today while mess from eggs thrown at the building was also visible.

Chipper deletes Facebook page

Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop has been at the centre of controversy since posting a video shortly after the Queen’s death.

A staff member is seen in the footage shouting “Lizard Liz is dead” while spraying champagne.

Within hours, angry customers surrounded the store with police called to monitor the gathering on Thursday with officers also returning on Friday. No police action was taken on either day, with officers saying both events “dispersed peacefully”.

The window has been smashed at Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop. Photo: Andrew Smith.

Owner Jaki Pickett told the Press & Journal on Friday she had “no regrets” about the video despite the community reaction.

However, by Saturday the chipper’s Facebook page had been deleted and Tripadvisor suspended reviews after being inundated by submissions they believe to be fake.

Now police have confirmed an investigation has been launched after a window was seen smashed.

Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop in Muir of Ord was egged. Photo: DC Thomson

A spokesman said: “Officers received a report of damage to a property in the Seaforth Road area of Muir of Ord, which is thought to have happened between 7.30pm on Friday and 10.30am on Saturday.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Muir of Ord outraged at video celebrating Queen’s death

Local resident fear the incident has put their small community in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

One resident said Ms Pickets behaviour was “completely out of order.”

“I disagree completely with all she is doing,” she added.

Another resident said: “I don’t think anyone agrees with what she did. If you look at the rubbish in her window, it has been going on for years now and the village is fed up with her nonsense.”

Police speak to staff from Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop on Friday. Photo: DC Thomson

Councillor Angela MacLean, who represents Muir of Ord, says the incident has sparked real concern in the community.

She said: “It is despicable what she has done. People are really upset about it, not only because she has done this on the death of the Queen but it is also because they don’t want to be associated in any way with her comments.

“They are concerned that as residents of Muir of Ord, because this is all on social media now, the community will be regarded by everyone as being of the same view as her and they are not.

“They are really upset that they will be tarred with the same brush.”

‘No regrets’: Highland chip shop reopens after being forced to close following outcry over video celebrating Queen’s death

