Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

A blood red moon and a green cat: Friday’s news in pictures

By John Post
November 19 2021, 4.00pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx of Giza, on the third day of their tour of the Middle East.  Joe Giddens/PA Wire
A man enjoys the bright start to the day and feeds the pigeons and swans at Christchurch Quayside, Dorset. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
A giant installation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson made from recycled clothing goes on display at Manchester Central, as part of Manchester Art Fair, in a ‘wake-up call for the Prime Minister to tackle textile waste’. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
People admire the art instillation of Internationally acclaimed artist, Luke Jerram, called Gaia, on Pennington Flash, Wigan, part of a celebration of Wigan and Leigh’s watercourses. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Cook speaks to the media at the scene of a house fire on Hamilton Road in Bexleyheath, south-east London, where two children and two women died on Thursday evening. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Mandatory Credit: Photo by  (12609396k)<br />A green cat has been spotted at the streets of Black sea town of Varna, Bulgaria. The cat has turned an emerald green because it has chosen to sleep under a construction site which was being painted green.  Local vet, Zdravko Zdravkov, checked out the moggy and confirms that the cat is in good health. Impact Press Group/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Nepal Bar Association President Chandeshwar Shrestha stands in front of the riot police during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher Rana, who has been accused of partiality, in Kathmandu, Nepal. Aryan Dhimal/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
The earth’s shadow covers the moon during a partial lunar eclipse in Yokohama, near Tokyo. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
A Palestinian girl watches heavy rain in Deir al-Balah in the centre of Gaza strip. APAImages/Shutterstock
Three trainee Riflemen of the Royal Gurkha Rifles touch the regimental colours known as the Queen’s Truncheon during the Kassam Khane Parade at Sir John Moore Barracks in Shorncliffe, Folkestone, as 70 recently recruited Gurkha soldiers swear the oath of allegiance to their regiment 1st Battalion Royal Gurkha Rifles. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

 

A mother’s grief and another’s prayer: Thursday’s news in pictures

 