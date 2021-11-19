A blood red moon and a green cat: Friday’s news in pictures By John Post November 19 2021, 4.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx of Giza, on the third day of their tour of the Middle East. Joe Giddens/PA Wire A man enjoys the bright start to the day and feeds the pigeons and swans at Christchurch Quayside, Dorset. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock A giant installation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson made from recycled clothing goes on display at Manchester Central, as part of Manchester Art Fair, in a ‘wake-up call for the Prime Minister to tackle textile waste’. Peter Byrne/PA Wire People admire the art instillation of Internationally acclaimed artist, Luke Jerram, called Gaia, on Pennington Flash, Wigan, part of a celebration of Wigan and Leigh’s watercourses. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Cook speaks to the media at the scene of a house fire on Hamilton Road in Bexleyheath, south-east London, where two children and two women died on Thursday evening. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Mandatory Credit: Photo by (12609396k)<br />A green cat has been spotted at the streets of Black sea town of Varna, Bulgaria. The cat has turned an emerald green because it has chosen to sleep under a construction site which was being painted green. Local vet, Zdravko Zdravkov, checked out the moggy and confirms that the cat is in good health. Impact Press Group/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Nepal Bar Association President Chandeshwar Shrestha stands in front of the riot police during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher Rana, who has been accused of partiality, in Kathmandu, Nepal. Aryan Dhimal/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock The earth’s shadow covers the moon during a partial lunar eclipse in Yokohama, near Tokyo. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko A Palestinian girl watches heavy rain in Deir al-Balah in the centre of Gaza strip. APAImages/Shutterstock Three trainee Riflemen of the Royal Gurkha Rifles touch the regimental colours known as the Queen’s Truncheon during the Kassam Khane Parade at Sir John Moore Barracks in Shorncliffe, Folkestone, as 70 recently recruited Gurkha soldiers swear the oath of allegiance to their regiment 1st Battalion Royal Gurkha Rifles. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire A mother’s grief and another’s prayer: Thursday’s news in pictures