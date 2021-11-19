Glenrothes crash leaves one woman and child in hospital By Alasdair Clark November 19 2021, 4.26pm Updated: November 19 2021, 5.17pm A car appears to have crashed into a lamp post in the car park [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Motorist narrowly missed pedestrian in Kirkcaldy bakery crash Perth couple say Mini written off after hit-and-run outside their home M90: One person taken to hospital after four-car crash near Milnathort Man who crashed car into police station ordered to be detained in hospital