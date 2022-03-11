Wizarding Wands and fishing cats: Friday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby March 11 2022, 4.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Reclaim These Streets founders (left to right) Henna Shah, Jamie Klinger, Anna Birley, Jessica Leigh pose for picture outside the Royal Courts of Justice after judges ruled that the Metropolitan Police beached the rights of the organisers of a planned vigil for Sarah Everard. The four women had argued that decisions made by the force in advance of the planned vigil amounted to a breach of their human rights to freedom of speech and assembly, and say the force did not assess the potential risk to public health. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock A Ukrainian woman waits at Przemysl train station, south-eastern Poland. Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2.3 million have fled the country since Russian troops crossed into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Photo by AP Photo/Daniel Cole In Surat Thani, Thailand, a local fisherman takes his rescue cats fishing in the mangroves along the Tapi River, Thailand. Photo by Matt Hunt/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Terry, the Barbary lion, relaxing at Liberec Zoo, Czech Republic. Photo by Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock Dogs arriving for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC). Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire Dame Barbara Hepworth (1903-1975), Disc with Strings, Estimate: GBP 120,000 – GBP 180,000 – Highlights from Modern British and Irish Art Evening Sale Christies London. The sale will take place on 22 March. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock Muslims offering Friday Jummah Prayer at the mosque premises of Hazrat Shahjalal, Sylhet-Bangladesh. Photo by Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Wizarding World Wand installation has arrived in Birmingham. To celebrate the upcoming release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. This is the second stop of a UK tour for the 15ft tall wands, with locations chosen by a public vote. The wands will be on display in the Bullring in Birmingham for seven days, before visiting Stoke-on-Trent and Reading. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be in cinemas from the 8th April 2022. Photo by Will Ireland/PinPep/Shutterstock Sand artist Ajay Rawat creates a sculpture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to congratulate him on his victory in UP Assembly polls. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins in assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur state, India. Photo by Sumit Saraswat/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Members of the Royal Navy march through Portsmouth during a Royal Navy Freedom of the City parade. Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Ukrainians in Lviv gathered outside of the Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in the city centre for the funerals of three Ukrainian Soldiers killed during the Russian Invasion of Ukraine which has sparked a brutal war that has been raging for over two weeks. Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close