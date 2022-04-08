Climate Emergency and the first Friday of Ramadan: Friday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Climate Emergency and the first Friday of Ramadan: Friday’s News in Pictures

By Louis Delbarre
April 8 2022, 4.50pm
Police officers work to remove activists from Extinction Rebellion who are hanging from suspension cords beside a giant banner that reads "End fossil fuels now", as they stage a protest on Tower Bridge, east London, which has been closed to traffic. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

From Climate emergency to the first friday of Ramadan, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Indian Muslims perform ablution before offering prayers on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri.
Israeli Border Police officers secure a checkpoint used by Palestinian to cross from the West Bank into Jerusalem, for the first Friday prayers in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, at the Qalandia Israeli army checkpoint, west of Ramallah. AP Photo/Nasser Nasser.
Ukrainian servicemen stand next to a fragment of a Tochka-U missile with a writing in Russian “For children” , on a grass after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko.
Pope Francis greets a child during an audience he granted to the members of the Italian Prosecutors High Council, in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino.
Staff admire a huge reproduction of ‘The Sower With Setting Sun’, by Vincent van Gogh, at the preview for Van Gogh Alive, an immersive, multi-sensory art experience combining high-definition projections of Van Gogh’s paintings with digital surround sound and aromas of Provence, at the Propyard in Bristol. Ben Birchall/PA Wire.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the second practice session for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne. AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake.
A general view of the Women’s Open 200m Backstroke Heats on day four of the 2022 British Swimming Championships at Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre, Sheffield. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.
Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, raises a divot as tees off on the fourth hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel.

