Climate Emergency and the first Friday of Ramadan: Friday’s News in Pictures By Louis Delbarre April 8 2022, 4.50pm Police officers work to remove activists from Extinction Rebellion who are hanging from suspension cords beside a giant banner that reads "End fossil fuels now", as they stage a protest on Tower Bridge, east London, which has been closed to traffic. Victoria Jones/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From Climate emergency to the first friday of Ramadan, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Indian Muslims perform ablution before offering prayers on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri. Israeli Border Police officers secure a checkpoint used by Palestinian to cross from the West Bank into Jerusalem, for the first Friday prayers in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, at the Qalandia Israeli army checkpoint, west of Ramallah. AP Photo/Nasser Nasser. Ukrainian servicemen stand next to a fragment of a Tochka-U missile with a writing in Russian “For children” , on a grass after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko. Pope Francis greets a child during an audience he granted to the members of the Italian Prosecutors High Council, in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino. Staff admire a huge reproduction of ‘The Sower With Setting Sun’, by Vincent van Gogh, at the preview for Van Gogh Alive, an immersive, multi-sensory art experience combining high-definition projections of Van Gogh’s paintings with digital surround sound and aromas of Provence, at the Propyard in Bristol. Ben Birchall/PA Wire. McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the second practice session for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne. AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake. A general view of the Women’s Open 200m Backstroke Heats on day four of the 2022 British Swimming Championships at Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre, Sheffield. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, raises a divot as tees off on the fourth hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Paul Whitelaw: Don’t miss final series of Derry Girls and new sitcom Hullraisers GINGER GAIRDNER: Come cruising for a green solution Sunak admits having US green card while in office amid fury at non-dom wife An armchair guide to the weekend’s sport on TV