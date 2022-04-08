Aberdeenshire farm produces some of the first raspberries of the UK season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Aberdeenshire farm produces some of the first raspberries of the UK season

By Gemma Mackie
April 8 2022, 5.00pm
Raspberry harvest has started at Castleton Farm near Laurencekirk.
Raspberry harvest has started at Castleton Farm near Laurencekirk.

Some of the first raspberries to be grown in the UK this year have been produced on an Aberdeenshire farm.

Castleton Farm, based near Laurencekirk, says its raspberries have made an early entrance this year making them among the first to be produced in the UK this season.

Castleton owner, Ross Mitchell, said the raspberries had been produced in new greenhouses built on the farm last year.

“At Castleton Farm, we’ve grown premium quality strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and cherries for many years,” said Mr Mitchell.

“However, we want to extend our offering, producing earlier in the season as there is such strong consumer demand for soft fruit grown in the UK. Last autumn, we built two hectares of greenhouses and decided to plant them with raspberries and blackberries.”

He said the extended the growing season on the farm would help reduce the need for imported fruit and cut down on “carbon-intensive food miles”.

Using renewable energy for produce

“Instead of shipping our food halfway across the globe, we are using renewable energy to produce our fruit earlier and for longer,” added Mr Mitchell.

The greenhouses on the farm are heated using a network of biomass boilers and solar systems, which has extended the farm’s fruit harvest to nine months running from March until the first weeks of December.

Mr Mitchell said the varieties of fruit grown for the early harvest at Castleton include Driscoll’s Maravilla and Driscoll’s Victoria blackberries.

He said later in the season blueberries are harvested on the farm later than anywhere else in the northern hemisphere, and Castleton is one of only a few farms in the world picking fresh cherries in September.

Castleton Farm grows just over 410 acres of soft fruit across two sites – Castleton and nearby Inchgray at Fettercairn – and it produces and packs more than 8 million punnets of soft fruit every year through soft fruit growers’ co-operative Berry Gardens.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]