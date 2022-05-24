The Queen’s Green Canopy and other royal events: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Queen’s Green Canopy and other royal events: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
May 24 2022, 2.47pm Updated: May 24 2022, 4.25pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Bazi Tindiey, 10, Samiha Hasan, 10, and Kiean Pindoria, 9, (crouching), Queen’s Green Canopy Junior Foresters help pot one of the 350 trees that make up the branches of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) Tree of Trees outside Buckingham Palace, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Academy Award nominee Kristen Stewart  at the  75th Cannes Film Festival, France. David Fisher/Shutterstock
An old lady travelling in a luggage space of an evacuation bus. Donetsk(Donbas) region is under heavy attack, as Ukraine and Russian forces contest the area, amid the Russian full invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, the war that has killed numerous civilians and soldiers. Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Rochester Cathedral in Kent is the venue for artist Luke Jerram’s ‘GAIA’ installation. The illuminated globe composed of a mosaic of detailed NASA images reminds viewers of the fragility and interconnectivity of all life on planet earth. Fraser Gray/Shutterstock
Sheku’s mother Aminata Bayoh outside Capital House in Edinburgh for the public inquiry into Sheku Bayoh’s death. Bayoh died in May 2015 after he was restrained by officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex make pizza as they visit The Royal Agricultural Society Show Ground for their ‘Education Day’, held for local schoolchildren, Cowes. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
A lone swans passes the bright yellow flag flowers on the banks of The River Thames. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
The Prince of Wales (2nd left) in his role as Great Master of the Honourable Order of the Bath, attends the Order of the Bath ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London. Daniel Leal/PA Wire
Tate Modern stages the first UK performance of artist Lee Mingwei’s Our Labyrinth. Performed continuously from morning to evening in the Turbine Hall over three weeks. Our Labyrinth transforms the simple act of sweeping into a contemplative, gestural performance, bringing a sense of ritual into the gallery. Two dancers with bells tied to their ankles shape the grains into a series of labyrinthine paths. The work is inspired by the artist’s experience of visiting ancient temples in the countryside in Myanmar, where paths leading from huts to temples are swept by volunteers. Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Three C-130 Hercules are seen overhead as aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force conduct a practice flypast from RAF Cranwell, Lincolnshire, as they rehearse for the Queen’s Birthday Parade. Joe Giddens/PA Wire

