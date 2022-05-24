The Queen’s Green Canopy and other royal events: Tuesday’s news in pictures By John Post May 24 2022, 2.47pm Updated: May 24 2022, 4.25pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Bazi Tindiey, 10, Samiha Hasan, 10, and Kiean Pindoria, 9, (crouching), Queen’s Green Canopy Junior Foresters help pot one of the 350 trees that make up the branches of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) Tree of Trees outside Buckingham Palace, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Academy Award nominee Kristen Stewart at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, France. David Fisher/Shutterstock An old lady travelling in a luggage space of an evacuation bus. Donetsk(Donbas) region is under heavy attack, as Ukraine and Russian forces contest the area, amid the Russian full invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, the war that has killed numerous civilians and soldiers. Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Rochester Cathedral in Kent is the venue for artist Luke Jerram’s ‘GAIA’ installation. The illuminated globe composed of a mosaic of detailed NASA images reminds viewers of the fragility and interconnectivity of all life on planet earth. Fraser Gray/Shutterstock Sheku’s mother Aminata Bayoh outside Capital House in Edinburgh for the public inquiry into Sheku Bayoh’s death. Bayoh died in May 2015 after he was restrained by officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex make pizza as they visit The Royal Agricultural Society Show Ground for their ‘Education Day’, held for local schoolchildren, Cowes. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock A lone swans passes the bright yellow flag flowers on the banks of The River Thames. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock The Prince of Wales (2nd left) in his role as Great Master of the Honourable Order of the Bath, attends the Order of the Bath ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London. Daniel Leal/PA Wire Tate Modern stages the first UK performance of artist Lee Mingwei’s Our Labyrinth. Performed continuously from morning to evening in the Turbine Hall over three weeks. Our Labyrinth transforms the simple act of sweeping into a contemplative, gestural performance, bringing a sense of ritual into the gallery. Two dancers with bells tied to their ankles shape the grains into a series of labyrinthine paths. The work is inspired by the artist’s experience of visiting ancient temples in the countryside in Myanmar, where paths leading from huts to temples are swept by volunteers. Guy Bell/Shutterstock Three C-130 Hercules are seen overhead as aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force conduct a practice flypast from RAF Cranwell, Lincolnshire, as they rehearse for the Queen’s Birthday Parade. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Flowers and falcon chicks: Monday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Tuesday court round-up — Murder charge and high-speed chase MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee is ready to party again and my fear of missing out is real 20 best pictures as St Johnstone secure Premiership status – and Fair City Unity ultras provide 12th man ‘Liar’ Boris Johnson faces furious partygate resignation calls over fresh lockdown pics