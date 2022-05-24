EVERY Dundee signing from 2021/22 rated from Leigh Griffiths to Luke McCowan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee were a busy team in the transfer market for season 2021/22.

12 players came into the club since last summer, but none could provide the spark to prevent relegation.

Some have been more high-profile than others.

But how did the 12 incomers rate over the past season?

Paul McMullan

Though he’d already spent six months on loan, McMullan permanently joined Dundee ahead of their return to the Premiership.

His pace made him an asset in the Championship and he continued the good form in the top flight early on.

More goals are needed but the speedy winger is always a threat.

Rating: B

Luke McCowan

Attacker McCowan arrived on a two-year deal from Ayr United, the 24-year-old made an early impact.

By early December he already had five goals to his name but as Dundee’s form deserted them so did McCowan’s goals.

But he showed enough that he can be an asset going forward.

Rating: C+

Ryan Sweeney

The big defender has turned into a fans’ favourite thanks to his strong defending and power in the air.

A former Republic of Ireland U/21, Sweeney grew in stature as the season progressed and picked up the Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards.

A threat in attack also, Sweeney finished the season with three goals.

Rating: B

Cillian Sheridan

A Republic of Ireland international, striker Sheridan came in to provide a physical presence in attack.

He’d been all over the world plying his trade, from Bulgaria to Cyprus to New Zealand, before deciding to return to the UK.

The former Celtic man took some time to get up to speed before injury struck.

Despite putting in his most impressive performance yet for Dundee, Sheridan ruptured his Achilles tendon at St Mirren in October and was ruled out for the season.

Rating: D

Ian Lawlor

Brought in to challenge No 1 Adam Legzdins, Lawlor had to be patient to get his chance.

That came with a win and clean sheet at Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup before the Irishman stepped in during Legzdins’ lengthy injury.

Good saves followed but so did costly errors, a big one in the derby at Tannadice is one Dundee fans will struggle to forget.

Rating: C

Corey Panter

Brought in as defensive cover, Panter netted on his debut in a Premier Sports Cup win over Forfar.

But he had to wait until Covid struck as Dundee were down to the bare bones. The Luton Town loanee played 90 minutes at Aberdeen but left immediately afterwards. He signed on loan for National League North side Kidderminster Harriers in the second half of the campaign.

Rating: D

Leigh Griffiths

A marquee signing in August, Griffiths was billed as the man who could fire Dundee to safety.

Returning to the club after 10 years away, though, the 31-year-old was a major disappointment.

Unfit and off the pace, the former Scotland star was a shadow of his former self.

Early on, James McPake kept him in the team to get minutes into the legs but patience wore thin and Griffiths dropped out.

Eventually, after a lengthy wrangle with Celtic, Griffiths left Dens Park and signed for Falkirk in League One.

Rating: F

Jay Chapman

As the difficulties of the January transfer window became apparent, Canada international Chapman was Dundee’s only signing until late in the month.

The 28-year-old, however, has made no real impact.

Chapman played two minutes in February’s Dundee derby at Dens before he managed 33 minutes at Motherwell with Dundee’s squad struck once more by Covid.

Rating: D

Niall McGinn

Vastly experienced and a winger with real quality, proven over a number of years at Aberdeen, McGinn has added something to the side.

He’s made 17 appearances since signing from Aberdeen, scoring twice in wins over Hibs and Peterhead.

The Northern Ireland international, though, hasn’t added enough to lift Dundee out of trouble.

Rating: C

Zak Rudden

A goal on his first start against Ross County promised much for the highly-rated youngster. However, that remains his only strike to date.

The Scotland U/21 international, though, has shown glimpses of his ability in recent weeks and has scored the majority of his career goals in the Championship.

One for the future.

Rating: C

Vontae Daley-Campbell

Another who promised much more than they delivered.

The young Leicester loanee showed the ability that has seen him sign pro terms with an English Premier League club early on.

But his defensive awareness and positioning let him down at times and he dropped out of the side.

Only started one of Dundee’s final 12 matches.

Rating: D

Zeno Ibsen Rossi

Dundee needed a centre-back to cover Lee Ashcroft’s injury and they got Bournemouth defender Ibsen Rossi over the line nine days after the transfer window shut.

The 21-year-old ended up playing more games in the English Championship for the Cherries than he did in the Premiership for Dundee.

Rating: D