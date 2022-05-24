The future Bill Gates? Meet the Fife pupils who are leading the way in coding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The future Bill Gates? Meet the Fife pupils who are leading the way in coding

By Laura Devlin
May 24 2022, 3.00pm Updated: May 24 2022, 4.37pm
Calvin Riddick and Millar Fox - Clark with the Micro:Bit device
Calvin Riddick and Millar Fox - Clark at work with the micro:bit device.

For most people, computer coding may be synonymous with tech billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg or Bill Gates.

But what connects computer programming with youngsters in the coastal Fife town of Methil?

Pupils at local school Methilhill Primary have been among the first in Scotland to get their hands on special micro:bit coding devices – equipment which offers an entry into coding and computing science.

Stemming from Scottish Government investment aimed at improving computing science in schools, the initiative will see every primary school get their hands on twenty of these devices for pupils to use.

Watch the Methilhill Primary pupils show off their coding skills: 

‘The world is their oyster’

It’s hoped that introducing pupils to coding at an early age will lead to pupils gaining the interest and skills which will eventually open up career opportunities.

Alix Rolland, deputy head teacher at Methilhill Primary said: “We are all about early intervention and we have chosen to target two of our younger classes with the thought behind that being that if we have all this input originally then it will pay dividends.

“Another thing it does is open up possibilities. This is a possible job for them to do at some point, the world is their oyster is the slogan we are going with here.”

Methilhill Primary School pupils learning how to code.
Methilhill Primary School pupils learning how to code. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

And with the world becoming more and more digitalised, subjects like coding are more important than ever.

Ms Rolland added: “If we look at the world around us right now, it’s something we must do rather than something we should or could.

“We are really striving to become a digital school and this is a major part of that.”

Calvin Riddick and Millar Fox-Clark at work with the micro:bit device
Calvin Riddick and Millar Fox-Clark at work with the micro:bit device. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

Simplicity is key

Research from The Micro:bit Educational Foundation – which delivers the devices – found that 61% of primary school teachers in the UK responsible for teaching computing have no background in the subject.

However as Kieran Mair, P2/3 class teacher at Methilhill Primary, explains the micro:bits initiative has proven to be simple to get to grips with.

He said: “In terms of the micro:bits themselves, it’s taken a little bit of time to get it up and running but the training has been great. It’s really easy and accessible.

Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Shirley-Anne Somerville talking to Methilhill Primary School pupils.
Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Shirley-Anne Somerville talking to Methilhill Primary School pupils. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

“We’re at the very beginning of our journey and I’m already seeing a lot of skills like problem solving and resilience that the children are dipping into from using the Micro:bit.

“It’s already transferring themselves to other subject areas like literacy and writing, so when they are trying something and maybe not getting it right first time they are using those skills they have developed.”

‘It’s an exciting prospect’

Helping launch the initiative at Methilhill Primary, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “It has been inspiring to see first-hand how these devices can help to get children thinking creatively and to be enthused about technology.

The pupils and teachers excited to start coding. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

“It’s an exciting prospect to imagine these scenes being replicated in schools all over Scotland in the coming weeks and months, and we’re proud to be leading the world in creating quality engagement in computing sciences among our young learners.”

