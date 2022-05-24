These are the coding devices coming to every Scottish primary school – but how does a micro:bit work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

These are the coding devices coming to every Scottish primary school – but how does a micro:bit work?

By Laura Devlin
May 24 2022, 3.05pm Updated: May 24 2022, 4.42pm
Thousands of pupils across Scotland will soon be getting their hands on special micro:bit coding devices.
Aimed at improving computing science in schools, the Scottish Government initiative will see every primary school given 20 of the devices for pupils to use and learn the basics of coding.

But what exactly is a micro:bit and how does it work? We’ve set out the main ways the device works below.

A mini computer

The micro:bit is essentially a pocket-sized computer that introduces pupils to how software and hardware work together.

It has an LED light display, buttons, sensors and many input and output features that, when programmed, interacts with pupils.

The devices uses a USB cable to hook up to your computer or Chromebook. It’s a case of simply plugging the cable into your micro:bit and the other end into an open USB port.

Once that’s set up, it’s time to start coding. Pupils will likely use a programme called MakeCode which was built by Microsoft for the micro:bit.

Using this, pupils can interact with block palettes which then can select blocks to help build their code.

What can pupils do with the coding skills?

Using the micro:bit, pupils can create computer programmes that can do things such as:

  • Count your steps
  • Control a robot
  • Use the micro:bit as a die
  • Create a night light that turns on in the dark
  • Play music or compose your own new song
  • Use it as a timer

To find out more about the micro:bits project, read about how these Fife pupils have been getting involved.

Dundee pupils reveal how they turned a virtual reality lesson into a real-life book

