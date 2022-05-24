Giant pub mural is landlord Wull’s perfect tribute to Fife’s mining heritage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giant pub mural is landlord Wull’s perfect tribute to Fife’s mining heritage

By Neil Henderson
May 24 2022, 3.17pm Updated: May 24 2022, 4.54pm
The mural on the side of the pub in the Fife town of Comrie.
Pub landlord Wull Morris.

A 30-foot tribute to Fife’s coal mining heritage has been unveiled in a former pit community.

The mural, which covers the entire gable end of the White Gates pub in Comrie, was revealed on Tuesday.

The new mural features a miner as well as the pit’s winding towers which dominated the local skyline for decades until it closed in 1986.

Also included in the art is Comrie pit’s ornamental fountain and fish pond, which was thought to be the only mine in the UK able to boast such a feature.

Giant artwork

Wull Morris, who has owned the White Gates pub since 1999, said he wanted public art to commemorate miners for a long time before work began.

“Mining is ingrained in the history of Fife, especially in Comrie, and I’ve been trying to find the best way to celebrate that.

“Plenty of my regulars pitched in with ideas and once I’d talked through a few with the artist, the result is what we now have on the side of the pub.

The mural on the side of the pub in the Fife town of Comrie.
The stunning mural covers the entire building.

“Comrie was unique and was the only pit to have its own fish pond.

“One of the requirements was that definitely had to be in the finished work.”

And Wull is delighted with the completed art, which cost £5,000 to create.

He said: “It’s everything I wanted and so much more – it’s brilliant.”

Fife’s long and rich mining heritage

Mining in the area can be traced as far back as 1860, while the main Comrie Colliery brought its first coal to the surface shortly after it opened in 1939.

At the time of construction, Comrie was the new showpiece pit of the Fife Coal Company, consisting of two 130m shafts.

Artist Donna Forrester with her new mural.

By 1948 the colliery was producing 1,600 tonnes of coal per day and employing around 1,000 people.

It later operated under lease from 1964 until its eventual closure in 1986.

Hand-painted mural

The final painting was completed by Glenrothes-based artist Donna Forrester.

Donna’s other public works include mural tributes to Kelty boxer Connor Law and Black Watch soldier Paul Lowe, which adorns Kelty Ex-Serviceman’s Club building.

As a member of Kelty Street Art Collective she and fellow artist Celie Byrne were also responsible for the recent overhaul of Dalgety Bay underpass.

Overcoming her fear of heights, Donna completed the artwork in under two weeks, painting the entire wall by hand.

It’s hoped the mural will remind future generations of Fife’s mining history.

Donna said: “Wull and Catherine from the White Gates pub gave me a rough brief that needed to include a miner, the fish pond and the winding towers, so this is what I came up with.

“I designed the scene using a cyanotype colour effect which took 11 days to finish.”

The pub mural, which is visible to motorists as they enter Comrie along the A907, has been given the seal of approval by locals.

The mural on the side of the pub in the Fife town of Comrie.
Local admire the artwork.

Among them is former miner, Alex Moffat, who worked in the Comrie pit for 17 years.

He said: “It’s a fantastic piece of work which will help remind future generations of the mining history Fife is famous for.

“I worked at the pit for 17 years until the day it finally closed down.”

