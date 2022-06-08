Drones of war: Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drones of war: Wednesday's news in pictures

By John Post
June 8 2022, 4.00pm Updated: June 8 2022, 4.25pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Raindrops and insects share the petals on the oxeye daisy flowers after a night of heavy raining Dunsden, Oxfordshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures as he eats a piece of bread during a special prayer session at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
Workers hang thousands of metres of different coloured fabrics to dry so they are able to be made into T-shirts and vests. Iron wires are used between bamboo frameworks to create giant washing lines for the final part of the dying process as the fabrics are dried in the sun in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
The Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Gibraltar on behalf of The Queen between Tuesday 7th and Thursday 9th June 2022, to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. Throughout the visit, Their Royal Highnesses will celebrate The Queen’s 70 years of service with the people of Gibraltar. The Earl and Countess last visited Gibraltar to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012. The Earl and Countess’s time in Gibraltar will also recognise its communities, culture and history, as well as its links with the United Kingdom. The visit will have a particular focus on promoting opportunities for young people and education. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Sir David Attenborough after being appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
People walk past the art installation “Turn Off The Plastic Tap” outside the Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada in Toronto, Canada. The art installation “Turn Off The Plastic Tap” is on display here to raise awareness of the plastic pollution problem. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Contemporary dance artist and curator Tess Letham, performs during a photocall in the grounds of the Old Royal High School, Edinburgh, for the Hidden Door festival which starts on June 9. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Falconer Laura, left, looks into the eyes of Hugo, a Eurasian eagle-owl, at a hunting fair in Dortmund, Germany. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Oleg flies a drone while testing it on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. During the war drones have been used extensively by both Russian and Ukrainian troops.  AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Women from Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) hold a vigil outside the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza City. During the event, the PIJ women highlighted the fundamental historical role of women in the Palestinian struggle and in the resistance against the Israeli occupation and constant violation of the rights of Palestinians, Gaza City. Ahmad Hasaballah/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

 

