Drones of war: Wednesday's news in pictures By John Post June 8 2022, 4.00pm Updated: June 8 2022, 4.25pm

Raindrops and insects share the petals on the oxeye daisy flowers after a night of heavy raining Dunsden, Oxfordshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures as he eats a piece of bread during a special prayer session at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia

Workers hang thousands of metres of different coloured fabrics to dry so they are able to be made into T-shirts and vests. Iron wires are used between bamboo frameworks to create giant washing lines for the final part of the dying process as the fabrics are dried in the sun in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Gibraltar on behalf of The Queen between Tuesday 7th and Thursday 9th June 2022, to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. Throughout the visit, Their Royal Highnesses will celebrate The Queen's 70 years of service with the people of Gibraltar. The Earl and Countess last visited Gibraltar to mark Her Majesty The Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. The Earl and Countess's time in Gibraltar will also recognise its communities, culture and history, as well as its links with the United Kingdom. The visit will have a particular focus on promoting opportunities for young people and education. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Sir David Attenborough after being appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

People walk past the art installation "Turn Off The Plastic Tap" outside the Ripley's Aquarium of Canada in Toronto, Canada. The art installation "Turn Off The Plastic Tap" is on display here to raise awareness of the plastic pollution problem. Xinhua/Shutterstock

Contemporary dance artist and curator Tess Letham, performs during a photocall in the grounds of the Old Royal High School, Edinburgh, for the Hidden Door festival which starts on June 9. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Falconer Laura, left, looks into the eyes of Hugo, a Eurasian eagle-owl, at a hunting fair in Dortmund, Germany. AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Oleg flies a drone while testing it on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. During the war drones have been used extensively by both Russian and Ukrainian troops. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Women from Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) hold a vigil outside the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza City. During the event, the PIJ women highlighted the fundamental historical role of women in the Palestinian struggle and in the resistance against the Israeli occupation and constant violation of the rights of Palestinians, Gaza City. Ahmad Hasaballah/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock