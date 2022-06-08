‘I feel so emotional’: Alan Cumming’s delight after discovery of missing chimp co-star Tonka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘I feel so emotional’: Alan Cumming’s delight after discovery of missing chimp co-star Tonka

By Jake Keith
June 8 2022, 4.14pm Updated: June 8 2022, 4.36pm
Cumming alongside Renee Russo and Tonka at the 1997 premiere of Buddy in Los Angeles. Photo by Peter Brooker/Shutterstock
Cumming alongside Renee Russo and Tonka at the 1997 premiere of Buddy in Los Angeles. Photo by Peter Brooker/Shutterstock

Perthshire actor Alan Cumming says he is “dancing a jig” after a chimp he starred alongside in a 1997 film was discovered alive.

Cumming had offered an £8,000 reward for the safe return of Tonka after the ape was reported missing from a breeding compound in Missouri, USA, nearly a year ago.

He has now been found by animal welfare charity Peta, which had also offered an £8,000 reward.

Chimp’s death was faked

Peta had been involved in a long battle with Tonka’s most recent caretaker to find the animal, amid claims that he had died.

It was later discovered he had in fact been living in a basement.

He has now been taken to Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Tonka was discovered in a ‘tiny’ cage. Supplied by Peta.

Cumming, from Aberfeldy, appeared in family comedy Buddy alongside the infant primate, along with fellow Scot Robbie Coltrane and American Rene Russo.

He said: “I feel so emotional about this great news.

“When I met Tonka while filming the movie Buddy, I made a true friend, and I was honoured that he thought of me as a fellow chimp.

Alan Cumming with Tonka the chimp and Rene Russo at the premiere in Los Angeles in 1997. Photo by Bei/Shutterstock/Eric Charbonneau/Berliner Studio.

“I’m dancing a jig that Peta has rescued Tonka.”

The 57-year-old – who earlier this year spoke about being abused as a youngster – portrays the house butler in Buddy, which is based on the true life story of Gertrude Lintz, an eccentric 1920s socialite who tries to raise a gorilla.

The film sees Russo’s character raise the animal as her own child, dressing him in human clothes, with Buddy responding with absolute obedience.

However, as he grows larger, she is unable to restrain him and he becomes increasingly violent and unmanageable.

Cumming added: “The thought of Tonka being able to wander free and happy at Save the Chimps’ lush, spacious sanctuary for the rest of his life has me singing a happy song.”

Hopes Tonka will have a ‘great life’

Peta say the neglected animal was discovered in a “tiny” cage and could only take a few steps in any direction.

He had last been seen at a primate foundation in Missouri – which was shut down after concerns were raised over animal welfare.

Tonka is now safe. Supplied by Save the Chimps.

Upon his discovery, rescuers said he was not allowed to go outside, had no companionship with other chimpanzees – something extremely important to their welfare – and was overweight.

Jared Goodman, Peta general counsel for animal law, said: “It’s a happy day for Tonka, who will now have a great life, with lush grounds to explore and the opportunity to socialise with other rescued chimpanzees.

“Peta is excited to see his recovery from months of isolation – as well as decades of use and abuse – and cheers him on as he enjoys a peaceful new life.”

Stray cat in need of ‘urgent help’ after up to two years on Perth streets finds new home

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]