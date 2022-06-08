‘I feel so emotional’: Alan Cumming’s delight after discovery of missing chimp co-star Tonka

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire actor Alan Cumming says he is “dancing a jig” after a chimp he starred alongside in a 1997 film was discovered alive.

Cumming had offered an £8,000 reward for the safe return of Tonka after the ape was reported missing from a breeding compound in Missouri, USA, nearly a year ago.

He has now been found by animal welfare charity Peta, which had also offered an £8,000 reward.

Chimp’s death was faked

Peta had been involved in a long battle with Tonka’s most recent caretaker to find the animal, amid claims that he had died.

It was later discovered he had in fact been living in a basement.

He has now been taken to Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Cumming, from Aberfeldy, appeared in family comedy Buddy alongside the infant primate, along with fellow Scot Robbie Coltrane and American Rene Russo.

He said: “I feel so emotional about this great news.

“When I met Tonka while filming the movie Buddy, I made a true friend, and I was honoured that he thought of me as a fellow chimp.

“I’m dancing a jig that Peta has rescued Tonka.”

The 57-year-old – who earlier this year spoke about being abused as a youngster – portrays the house butler in Buddy, which is based on the true life story of Gertrude Lintz, an eccentric 1920s socialite who tries to raise a gorilla.

The film sees Russo’s character raise the animal as her own child, dressing him in human clothes, with Buddy responding with absolute obedience.

However, as he grows larger, she is unable to restrain him and he becomes increasingly violent and unmanageable.

Cumming added: “The thought of Tonka being able to wander free and happy at Save the Chimps’ lush, spacious sanctuary for the rest of his life has me singing a happy song.”

Hopes Tonka will have a ‘great life’

Peta say the neglected animal was discovered in a “tiny” cage and could only take a few steps in any direction.

He had last been seen at a primate foundation in Missouri – which was shut down after concerns were raised over animal welfare.

Upon his discovery, rescuers said he was not allowed to go outside, had no companionship with other chimpanzees – something extremely important to their welfare – and was overweight.

Jared Goodman, Peta general counsel for animal law, said: “It’s a happy day for Tonka, who will now have a great life, with lush grounds to explore and the opportunity to socialise with other rescued chimpanzees.

“Peta is excited to see his recovery from months of isolation – as well as decades of use and abuse – and cheers him on as he enjoys a peaceful new life.”