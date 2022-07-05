Glued to Da Vinci and girl power: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glued to Da Vinci and girl power: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
July 5 2022, 3.03pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Fireworks explode in the sky to celebrate U.S. Independence Day in New York, United States  yesterday evening drawing celebrations to a close. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Icelandic horses play at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst
Nunay Mohamed, 25, who fled the drought-stricken Lower Shabelle area, holds her one-year old malnourished child at a makeshift camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia. The war in Ukraine has abruptly drawn millions of dollars away from longer-running humanitarian crises and Somalia is perhaps the most vulnerable as thousands die of hunger amid the driest drought in decades. AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh
Protesters from Just Stop Oil climate protest group glue their hands to the frame of a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s, The Last Supper inside the Royal Academy, London.  James Manning/PA Wire
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are greeted with a performance by the choir of Mount Stuart Primary School during a visit to BBC Wales’s new headquarters in Cardiff for the launch of the broadcaster’s public tours. Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Tunisians buy sheep at a livestock market in Bizerte, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha, the holy festival of Sacrifice. It is a tradition for Muslim to slaughter an animal, most likely sheep and goats, during Eid al-Adha, in order to honour Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son to God, although God then provided Ibrahim with a ram for the sacrifice. Hasan Mrad/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Baton bearer and founder of the Wave, Nick Hounsfield, holds The Queen’s Baton as he surfs at The Wave in Bristol. The Queen’s Baton Relay has arrived in Bristol , during the 2,500-mile final leg of its journey to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The baton contains the Queen’s message, and has been carried through 72 nations and territories. Thousands of Baton bearers are taking turns to carry the baton along the journey through the UK ahead of the opening ceremony on July 28. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Cinnabar moth caterpillars on the ragwort flowers on a warm afternoon by the riverbank, Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire. Geoff Swaine/Shutterstock
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action against Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the quarter finals match on centre court on day nine of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Aaron Chown/PA Wire.
Dr Alex Ombler is pictured with a set of Spice Girls, Girl Power Toys collectible figures at the newly opened Cool Britannia: Britain in the 1990s’ exhibition at Goole Museum. The brand new exhibition explores the social, cultural, political and technological landmarks of the final decade of the twentieth century. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

