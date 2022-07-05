Glued to Da Vinci and girl power: Tuesday’s news in pictures By John Post July 5 2022, 3.03pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Fireworks explode in the sky to celebrate U.S. Independence Day in New York, United States yesterday evening drawing celebrations to a close. Xinhua/Shutterstock Icelandic horses play at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst Nunay Mohamed, 25, who fled the drought-stricken Lower Shabelle area, holds her one-year old malnourished child at a makeshift camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia. The war in Ukraine has abruptly drawn millions of dollars away from longer-running humanitarian crises and Somalia is perhaps the most vulnerable as thousands die of hunger amid the driest drought in decades. AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh Protesters from Just Stop Oil climate protest group glue their hands to the frame of a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s, The Last Supper inside the Royal Academy, London. James Manning/PA Wire The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are greeted with a performance by the choir of Mount Stuart Primary School during a visit to BBC Wales’s new headquarters in Cardiff for the launch of the broadcaster’s public tours. Chris Jackson/PA Wire Tunisians buy sheep at a livestock market in Bizerte, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha, the holy festival of Sacrifice. It is a tradition for Muslim to slaughter an animal, most likely sheep and goats, during Eid al-Adha, in order to honour Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son to God, although God then provided Ibrahim with a ram for the sacrifice. Hasan Mrad/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Baton bearer and founder of the Wave, Nick Hounsfield, holds The Queen’s Baton as he surfs at The Wave in Bristol. The Queen’s Baton Relay has arrived in Bristol , during the 2,500-mile final leg of its journey to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The baton contains the Queen’s message, and has been carried through 72 nations and territories. Thousands of Baton bearers are taking turns to carry the baton along the journey through the UK ahead of the opening ceremony on July 28. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Cinnabar moth caterpillars on the ragwort flowers on a warm afternoon by the riverbank, Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire. Geoff Swaine/Shutterstock Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action against Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the quarter finals match on centre court on day nine of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Aaron Chown/PA Wire. Dr Alex Ombler is pictured with a set of Spice Girls, Girl Power Toys collectible figures at the newly opened Cool Britannia: Britain in the 1990s’ exhibition at Goole Museum. The brand new exhibition explores the social, cultural, political and technological landmarks of the final decade of the twentieth century. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Sand art and giant waterlilies: Monday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Odds for Boris and a doctorate for Ricky Ross: Wednesday’s news in pictures Schools Scrapbook: Awards and end of term achievements ‘No guarantees’ Dundee Olympia pools will be open by October 2023 – or that costs won’t rise again Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives updates on Max Anderson, Jordan McGhee and Jay Chapman while there’s positive news for Adam Legzdins