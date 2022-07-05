Scott Brown bolsters Fleetwood Town backroom staff with former Dunfermline player-coach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Owain Fon Williams has joined Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town as goalkeeping coach.

The Wales internationalist departed Dunfermline Athletic for personal reasons in March and was named on the staff of U.S. outfit Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC two months later.

However, the vastly experienced 35-year-old has returned to British football by linking up with the League One side.

Fon Williams will be reunited with ex-Dunfermline first-team coach Steven Whittaker, who is Brown’s assistant manager at Highbury.

Even former Celtic and Scotland captain Brown spent the latter part of last season working for the Pars on a casual basis.

Fon Williams told Fleetwood’s official website: “I am delighted to be here at Fleetwood Town, and I just can’t wait to hit the ground running.

“It’s an exciting time to be here, working alongside the new management team and, of course, a very talented group of goalkeepers who have impressed me so far this pre-season.

“I hope I can pass on my experiences to this group, and like the rest of the coaching staff, we can’t wait for the season to start.”

Wales cap Fon Williams made 508 senior appearances in Scotland, England and U.S. during his playing career.

He turned out for the likes of Hamilton, Inverness and Stockport County before hanging up his gloves after departing Dunfermline.