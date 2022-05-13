Scott Brown raids Dunfermline for new Fleetwood No2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Brown raids Dunfermline for new Fleetwood No2

By Alan Temple
May 13 2022, 10.17am Updated: May 13 2022, 12.47pm
Building his team: Brown
Scott Brown has appointed former Hibernian and Scotland teammate Steven Whittaker as his new assistant manager at Fleetwood Town.

The Celtic legend landed his first dugout role this week, replacing Stephen Crainey at the helm of the League One side.

Brown, 36, was also in the running for the vacant Raith Rovers job but opted to cut his teeth in management south of the border.

Courier Sport revealed last week that, should he have taken the Raith role, he would have named Whittaker as his right-hand man.

Highly-rated coach: Whittaker

And his decision to accept the Fleetwood job has done nothing to alter that plan.

Dunfermline, where Whittaker was part of the coaching team – and with whom Brown has been working on a voluntary basis in recent weeks – have now confirmed the switch.

Former Rangers and Norwich ace Whittaker is a highly-rated young coach and a close friend of Brown, ensuring he has a trusted confidante in his maiden managerial role.

Whittaker’s loss is another blow for the Pars, who are still reeling from relegation to League One.

The club are yet to confirm whether boss John Hughes will remain at East End Park, albeit he is contracted for another year.

