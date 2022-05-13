Scott Brown raids Dunfermline for new Fleetwood No2

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Brown has appointed former Hibernian and Scotland teammate Steven Whittaker as his new assistant manager at Fleetwood Town.

The Celtic legend landed his first dugout role this week, replacing Stephen Crainey at the helm of the League One side.

Brown, 36, was also in the running for the vacant Raith Rovers job but opted to cut his teeth in management south of the border.

Courier Sport revealed last week that, should he have taken the Raith role, he would have named Whittaker as his right-hand man.

And his decision to accept the Fleetwood job has done nothing to alter that plan.

Dunfermline, where Whittaker was part of the coaching team – and with whom Brown has been working on a voluntary basis in recent weeks – have now confirmed the switch.

Former Rangers and Norwich ace Whittaker is a highly-rated young coach and a close friend of Brown, ensuring he has a trusted confidante in his maiden managerial role.

Whittaker’s loss is another blow for the Pars, who are still reeling from relegation to League One.

The club are yet to confirm whether boss John Hughes will remain at East End Park, albeit he is contracted for another year.