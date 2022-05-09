John Hughes lays down ‘who wants to stay’ challenge to Dunfermline players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Hughes lays down ‘who wants to stay’ challenge to Dunfermline players

By Scott Lorimer
May 9 2022, 5.00pm Updated: May 9 2022, 6.46pm
John Hughes at full-time after Dunfermilne's relegation to League One was confirmed.
John Hughes says he will soon look at which of his Dunfermline players are committed to returning the Pars to the Championship.

The Fifers dropped to League One after a late play-off defeat to Queens Park on Saturday in front of their own fans.

Hughes remains committed to the club, insisting he’s the man to bounce the Fife side straight back up.

Dunfermline's Lewis Martin at full time
Lewis Martin is one of seven players soon to be out of contract.

But a major rebuilding job could be required to the playing squad.

Seven of the squad are out of contract at the end of the month, including Ryan Dow, Steven Lawless and Dan Pybus.

And even club captain Graham Dorrans, who still has another year left on his current deal, has cast doubt over his future.

Hughes admits he will have a lot of work to do over the close season.

‘Who wants to stay?’

“I’m sure over the next few days there will be a lot of banging heads together, but we have to be very clever in what we’re doing,” he said.

“We have to sleep on it and see who wants to be with us in League One. Who wants to stay and try and get the club back up.

“What kind of players can you attract? Nothing is bigger than the club.

“The club will always be there and it’s our job to get them back there. We’re bitterly disappointed.

“I’ve asked them to do stuff and had a good response from them.

“When it’s good, it’s really good. If you’ve seen us at our best, you’d be asking how are they relegated.

“We’ll have to let it sink in, see where we want to go and take it from there.

“I’ll say for the whole club, the community, everyone; we’re all in it together.

“We’re hurting, the emotions are very high, and there’s the blame game goes on.

“We just need to keep calm, sleep on it and then make sure that no matter what we’re doing we’re doing the right things and making the right decisions for the club going forward.

“But, once the dust settles, even as players, we need to come back and roll the sleeves up and be committed to getting the club back in the Championship.”

Yogi ‘still hurting’

Despite the galling defeat, Hughes says his side’s relegation was not down to the play-off defeat alone.

The side have won just seven games all season, with Yogi in charge for six of those.

Dunfermline's Lewis McCann can't hide his disappointment at full time
“It has been right throughout the season and we all need to stand up and look at it,” he said.

“It is very raw and we’re all hurting in there. I didn’t say too much to the players.

“I feel for the fans, the club.

“We need to take our medicine but it’s our job to try and get this club back where it belongs.”

