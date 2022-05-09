See inside the new Mason Belles Kitchen venue that is coming to Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
See inside the new Mason Belles Kitchen venue that is coming to Perthshire

By Mariam Okhai
May 9 2022, 5.00pm Updated: May 9 2022, 6.54pm
Manager Caroline Mcready in the new venue.
Manager Caroline Mcready in the new venue.

Linsey Scott will be taking her business north this summer and opening her fourth restaurant venture, Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig, in the coming months.

After launching her first venue in Linlithgow in 2018, another in Dunblane in 2019 and a third in Falkirk in 2021, the owner and chef director is taking her successful restaurant concept to the village, which lies just off the A9 near Pitlochry.

The venue, which was formerly known as Red Brolly Inn, will be replaced with Linsey’s popular Scottish gastro restaurant brand.

Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig
Outside Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig, just off the A9.

She picked Ballinluig due to its accessibility throughout Scotland.

Since the venue was previously an eatery it was well equipped with the right facilities; however, Linsey has invested into redecorating it.

Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig will focus on gastro classics for lunch and dinner with a local, seasonal twist, and its menu will be very similar to the other restaurants in the portfolio.

Mason Belles owner Linsey Scott.
Mason Belles owner Linsey Scott.

Customers can expect everything from haggis pakora, smoked salmon cream cheese and chive, bruschetta, homemade burgers, fish and chips, Cajun chicken pasta, steaks, and chef’s specials using local seasonal produce like venison, pigeon and scallops on the menu.

Local Scottish beer and cider will be available on tap as well as a range of cocktails and spirits.

Breakfast options will include eggs benedict, French toast, waffles, granola, avocado toast and other dishes. For those just looking to pop in for a coffee, tea or home baked goods, there will also be plenty to choose from.

High quality and local produce

Having been a chef for almost 30 years, Linsey is keen to serve the best food Scotland has to offer, using local ingredients and producing all of the food in-house.

She has employed manager Caroline Mcready to head up Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig to bring her concept to life.

Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig
Manager Caroline, who will head up Mason Belles Kitchen Ballinluig.

Linsey said: “The opportunity came to us as we had a previous partnership with Fusion Group as they owned The Ballinluig Hotel.

“We are so excited to bring our high-quality restaurant concept to this beautiful and highly accessible part of Scotland.

“We couldn’t ask for a better location, just off the A9 and within just a few miles of Pitlochry, where a myriad of daytrippers and tourists travel by while exploring Scotland.”

With a team of four employed, Linsey is currently recruiting more staff to help Caroline drive the business forward.

She plans to open in the summer months.

Another look inside the venue, which is currently being worked on.

Cooking academy

Aside from being a restaurant, Linsey also uses her kitchens to train young people who are interested in pursuing a career in hospitality through an apprenticeship programme.

The training academy, which was launched a few months ago, helps provide staff development, too, and there are a range of training sessions and masterclasses for individuals and staff o take part in.

She said: “They (staff) take advantage of our masterclasses and training sessions. We provide our apprentices with their own skills accreditation and with a full-time job at the other side.”

Mason Belles Kitchen also operates an outside catering service and they will also update the Linlithgow restaurant’s brand in the coming months.

