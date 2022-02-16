The 6 restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide in Tayside that you must try

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Being recognised by the Michelin Guide is regarded as one of the most desired accolades a restaurant can aspire to.

While achieving a recommendation in the guide itself is no easy task, there is much to be celebrated in being recognised by Michelin, especially if you are awarded or retain a star.

A star is the ultimate hallmark of culinary excellence and they are only awarded to restaurants who execute their offering to the highest of standards – both in the kitchen and front of house.

Venues can be awarded one, two or three stars and this star system was first introduced in 1926, 26 years after the guide was first published in 1900.

Within the Tayside area only two venues boast stars. The first being Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles with two, and the second, newcomer The Glenturret Lalique restaurant which has received one.

Below, we outline the honours list and also nod to those also recognised locally by the guide.

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles – 2 stars

Retaining its two stars for the 17th consecutive year, the team at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie serve up some of the finest dishes in Scotland.

With a focus on showcasing the best of local produce, this restaurant is one many aspire to dine in.

Situated in the heart of Gleneagles resort hotel, the team work tirelessly to produce the finest dishes, which then make their way to diners seated in the intimate, elegant restaurant.

Head chef Stephen McLaughlin continues to keep esteemed chef Andrew Fairlie’s work and philosophy alive with the help of his team who take pride in every ingredient they plate.

Address: Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Gleneagles, Auchterarder PH3 1NF

The Glenturret Lalique – 1 star

The setting of this restaurant is a little more unusual to the others on this list as it is in fact housed within Scotland’s oldest working whisky distillery, The Glenturret.

Their tasting menu has been in hot demand since opening and head chef Mark Donald has consistently kept the offering at the top of its game.

Offering a tasting menu for dinner, it is the sweetie box that has been specifically designed for serving up petit fours that is unexpectedly brilliant, however every course is a feast for the eyes.

Just know that good things come to those who wait…

Address: Glenturret Distillery, The, Hosh, Crieff PH7 4HA

The Roost

Back with a bang this year, The Roost has reopened with a new chef and a whole menu of new dishes for diners to get stuck into.

Fusing modern cuisine with traditional techniques, the team at The Roost are incredibly passionate about the food served up at the restaurant based within a converted stone hen house.

The venue has confirmed it will still have its grill favourites available, which the Michelin team recommend you try, so be sure to check out the specials board when you visit.

Address: Forgandenny Road, Kintillo Rd, Bridge of Earn, Perth PH2 9AZ

The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart

This sophisticated restaurant offers plates of sensational quality. Not only do they strive to use local goods as much as possible, but they also create seasonal dishes that excite and inspire diners who travel far and wide to experience the venue.

The menu boasts bites, small and large plates, sides and desserts, and the variety nods to both land and sea.

Based in a former railway hotel dating back to 1866, those visiting can stay the night, too.

Address: Grandtully, Strathtay PH9 0PL

Sandemans

While this restaurant may be one of the smallest on the list with around just nine tables, its tasting menu is in high demand and is certainly worth seeking out for a special occasion.

The restaurant itself has been named after the family who built Fonab Castle and while it is intimate, expect bold and vibrant flavours on each plate.

It is Highland Perthshire dining at its finest.

Address: Foss Road, Pitlochry PH16 5ND

Killiecrankie House

Husband and wife team Tom and Matilda Tsappis purchased the venue for just under £1.2 million and have invested a further £600,000 into the dazzling Killiecrankie House.

Located in Pitlochry, this charming country house in the Cairngorms National Park is decorated beautifully and the food matches both its interiors and drinks offering.

Indulge in the tasting menu which features around 12 courses and be amazed by the talent both back and front of house.

Address: Killiecrankie House, Pitlochry PH16 5LG