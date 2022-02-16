Put these 9 Fife restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide on your must-visit list

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Being recognised by the Michelin Guide is regarded as one of the most desired accolades a restaurant can aspire to.

While achieving a recommendation in the guide itself is no easy task, there is much to be celebrated in being recognised by Michelin, especially if you are awarded or retain a star.

A star is the ultimate hallmark of culinary excellence and they are only awarded to restaurants who execute their offering to the highest of standards – both in the kitchen and front of house.

Venues can be awarded one, two or three stars and this star system was first introduced in 1926, 26 years after the guide was first published in 1900.

Below, we outline the honours list of 9 venues across Fife recognised by the guide.

Fife has one Michelin-starred restaurant and that’s The Peat Inn, which is situated in the small hamlet of Peat Inn between Cupar and St Andrews.

The Peat Inn – 1 star – Cupar

Boasting one Michelin star The Peat Inn restaurant with rooms has been offering quality fine dining since 2006.

Owned by Geoffrey and Katherine Smeddle, the restaurant consists of three elegant dining rooms, providing an intimate setting for lunch or dinner.

The kitchen team focuses on delivering a seasonal menu of outstanding Scottish ingredients, sympathetically handled, to ensure dishes of terrific flavours and striking presentation.

The modern cuisine, based on classical techniques, has earned numerous awards.

Address: Collier Row, Peat Inn, Cupar KY15 5LH

Haar Restaurant – St Andrews

Having just reopened at the end of 2021 in its new venue at the former Golf Inn on Golf Place, Haar has definitely come home to St Andrews.

Promising “a sensory experience like no other”, MasterChef: The Professionals 2018 finalist Dean Banks and his team are celebrating local produce and serving it with passion and flare.

Haar offers a five-course tasting menu priced at £65 and Dean has made the experience more interactive for guests, adding in a new kind of chef’s table.

Address: 1 Golf Place, St Andrews KY16 9JA

The Grange Inn – St Andrews

Located in a 17th Century converted farmhouse, The Grange Inn enjoys panoramic views of St Andrews Bay.

Chef Proprietor John Kelly has created a menu using the freshest of local produce available.

A warm welcome awaits in the ambient dining room, which serves up dishes such as sweet potato and celeriac terrine, duo of 28-day aged pave beef and Worcesterberry and elderflower parfait.

Address: 2 Grange Road, St Andrews KY16 8LJ

The Seafood Ristorante – St Andrews

This stunning glass restaurant with 360-degree sea views has just undergone a refurbishment.

Owned by Stefano Pieraccini and with executive chef David Aspin at the helm, The Seafood Ristorante serves local Scottish seafood with an Italian twist.

Dishes on the menu include roasted Orkney scallops with white curry and kaffir lime, Anstruther lobster gratin and tranche of North Sea turbot.

Address: Bruce Embankment, St Andrews Fife KY16 9AB

The Newport – Newport-on-Tay

Since opening The Newport in 2016, MasterChef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott has branched out into bakeries, seafood shacks and a Dundee doughnut shop.

Such is his passion for food, he can cater for all tastes – and The Newport is most definitely a dining experience to be savoured.

With stunning views of the River Tay, Jamie and his team showcase the bounty of Scotland’s larder with menus that change regularly to reflect the seasons.

Address: 1 High Street, Newport-on-Tay, Fife DD6 8AB

Kinneuchar Inn – Kilconquhar

This picturesque 17th Century pub is situated in the village of Kilconquhar, which shares its name with the nearby castle.

Run by chef James Ferguson and his partner Alethea Palmer, it offers a daily changing A la carte menu based on ingredients sourced from the Balcaskie Estate as well as other local suppliers.

Before relocating to Fife, James carved out a successful career in the London restaurant scene and has previously worked with chefs such as Angela Hartnett at The Connaught.

Address: 9-11 Main Street, Kilconquhar Fife KY9 1LF

Craig Millar @ 16 West End – St Monans

Craig Miller’s East Neuk eatery was described by The Courier’s restaurant critic, Murray Chalmers, as “one of Fife’s restaurant gems“.

Based in beautiful St Monans overlooking the harbour, Dundee-born chef Craig’s menu focuses on the use of the best and freshest ingredients available, championing local produce where he can, guided by the seasons.

Craig serves modern, Scottish cuisine and his lunch menu is set at two, three or four courses.

Dinner is an optional tasting menu from either land or sea, with the opportunity to mix and match from each menu.

Address: 16 West End, St Monans, Fife KY10 2BX

The Cellar – Anstruther

Another restaurant situated on Fife’s East Neuk, The Cellar offers just one tasting menu inspired by foraged ingredients from the local coastline and countryside.

Chef and owner Billy Boyter works with local farmers, suppliers and producers to bring guests the best produce available throughout the seasons.

Billy grew up by the harbour in Cellardyke, only five minutes from the restaurant.

He has worked at some of Scotland’s most prestigious restaurants including as head chef at Number One in The Balmoral. He opened The Cellar in 2014.

​Address: 24 East Green, Anstruther, Fife KY10 3AA

The Wee Restaurant – North Queensferry

With the motto: “Serving simple good food and wines since 2006” The Wee Restaurant aims to create a relaxing atmosphere for diners.

Established in 2006 by husband and wife Craig and Vikki Wood, Craig previously worked in restaurants such as Martin Wishart in Edinburgh and the Crinan Hotel, Lochgilphead.

Dishes on the menu include: roast Strathspey pork belly, spiced sweet potato soup with pumpkin seeds and roasted cod fillet with wilted spinach, capers, sea kale and seaweed butter.

Address: 17 Main Street, North Queensferry KY11 1JG