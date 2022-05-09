Hunt for man who attacked woman in Arbroath then fled over playing fields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hunt for man who attacked woman in Arbroath then fled over playing fields

By Neil Henderson
May 9 2022, 5.20pm Updated: May 9 2022, 6.58pm
police search daniel whyte
Police are investigating the attack.

Police are hunting for a man who attacked a woman then fled over playing fields in Arbroath.

The 40-year-old woman was assaulted on a public footpath running between Glenogil Drive and Moonlight Gardens in the town.

The incident happened at 1.20am on Saturday.

Police say several residents in nearby houses were alerted by the disturbance and shouted at the attacker, who ran off.

The culprit is thought to have escaped by running across nearby playing fields in the direction of Seaton Road.

He is described as being around 5ft 3in tall with a medium build and dark hair, which had gel in it.

It is thought he also spoke with a foreign accent, and he was wearing dark trousers with a lighter-coloured jacket.

Door-to-door inquiries

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “Door-to-door inquiries have been carried out and we would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward.

“If anyone has any doorbell or dashcam footage of anyone matching the description of the attacker they should get in touch with Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0356 from May 7 2022. You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Meanwhile, police are hoping joggers may hold the key to identifying a man who assaulted another man at an Arbroath beauty spot just two days earlier.

A man suffered arm injuries following the incident on Thursday, in the West Links area of the town.

West Links, Arbroath. Image: Google.

It happened between 5pm and 5.30pm.

The suspect is described as male, 6ft tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a black hooded top and black slim-fit jogging trousers with white stripes down leg.

He is also described as speaking with an east European accent.

