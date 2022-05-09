Hunt for man who attacked woman in Arbroath then fled over playing fields

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for a man who attacked a woman then fled over playing fields in Arbroath.

The 40-year-old woman was assaulted on a public footpath running between Glenogil Drive and Moonlight Gardens in the town.

The incident happened at 1.20am on Saturday.

Police say several residents in nearby houses were alerted by the disturbance and shouted at the attacker, who ran off.

The culprit is thought to have escaped by running across nearby playing fields in the direction of Seaton Road.

He is described as being around 5ft 3in tall with a medium build and dark hair, which had gel in it.

It is thought he also spoke with a foreign accent, and he was wearing dark trousers with a lighter-coloured jacket.

Door-to-door inquiries

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “Door-to-door inquiries have been carried out and we would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward.

“If anyone has any doorbell or dashcam footage of anyone matching the description of the attacker they should get in touch with Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0356 from May 7 2022. You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Meanwhile, police are hoping joggers may hold the key to identifying a man who assaulted another man at an Arbroath beauty spot just two days earlier.

A man suffered arm injuries following the incident on Thursday, in the West Links area of the town.

It happened between 5pm and 5.30pm.

The suspect is described as male, 6ft tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a black hooded top and black slim-fit jogging trousers with white stripes down leg.

He is also described as speaking with an east European accent.