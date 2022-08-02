Somersaulting acrobats and athletes: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Somersaulting acrobats and athletes: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By wailingchung
August 2 2022, 5.56pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Ukrainian missiles shoot towards Russian positions at the frontline in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte seated behind The Earl and Countess of Wessex at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Scotland’s Hamish Carter during the Men’s Horizontal Bar Final at Arena Birmingham on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. David Davies/PA Wire</p> <p>
Liz Truss speaking at an event at Exeter University as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Canada’s Felix Dolci during the Men’s Vault Final at Arena Birmingham, 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. David Davies/PA Wire</p> <p>
A combine harvester at work in a field near Brenzett in Kent, as the dry weather continues. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Circus artists from the Ukraine and Czech Republic perform during a photocall for Boom! outside McEwan Hall, Edinburgh, to promote their upcoming appearances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier