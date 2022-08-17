Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By wailingchung
August 17 2022, 6.31pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to ng Homes in Glasgow, to hear about the association’s work to implement zero carbon heating at its properties. Jeff Mitchell/PA Wire
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher as it rolls out to Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joel Kowsky/UPI/Shutterstock
Rishi Sunak looks at a NLAW anti tank launcher, supplied to Ukraine, during a campaign visit to Thales Defence System plant in Belfast, as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Paul Faith/PA Wire
Members of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Dancers teach some dance moves to the New Zealand Army Band as the two groups came together for an impromptu rehearsal, bringing together Maori and Highland cultures on Edinburgh’s Calton Hill. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Indonesian Military Academy cadets conduct a defile at the Monument National ahead of the ceremony to commemorate the 77th Indonesian Independence Day at Presidential Palace, Jakarta. Photo by Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A firefighting plane drops water during fire extinguish works in Viver, eastern Spain. AP Photo/Alberto Saiz
A boy rides a toy car near a house displaying buffalo horns in Tanah Toraja, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Aakash Odedra Company performers, Aakash Odedra (left) and Hu Shenyuan (right) dance selected extracts from their duet Samsara on Portobello Beach in Edinburgh during a media call for their performance at the Edinburgh International Festival. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

