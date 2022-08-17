Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday’s news in pictures By wailingchung August 17 2022, 6.31pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to ng Homes in Glasgow, to hear about the association’s work to implement zero carbon heating at its properties. Jeff Mitchell/PA Wire NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher as it rolls out to Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joel Kowsky/UPI/Shutterstock Rishi Sunak looks at a NLAW anti tank launcher, supplied to Ukraine, during a campaign visit to Thales Defence System plant in Belfast, as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Paul Faith/PA Wire Members of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Dancers teach some dance moves to the New Zealand Army Band as the two groups came together for an impromptu rehearsal, bringing together Maori and Highland cultures on Edinburgh’s Calton Hill. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Indonesian Military Academy cadets conduct a defile at the Monument National ahead of the ceremony to commemorate the 77th Indonesian Independence Day at Presidential Palace, Jakarta. Photo by Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A firefighting plane drops water during fire extinguish works in Viver, eastern Spain. AP Photo/Alberto Saiz A boy rides a toy car near a house displaying buffalo horns in Tanah Toraja, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Aakash Odedra Company performers, Aakash Odedra (left) and Hu Shenyuan (right) dance selected extracts from their duet Samsara on Portobello Beach in Edinburgh during a media call for their performance at the Edinburgh International Festival. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Tags news in pictures photo gallery picture gallery Picture of the day More from News 'Power to the people': Charity U-turn on Dunkeld eviction after community fightback 0 Craigie Hillfest organisers in ticket sales plea to save Perth music bash from axe 0 LISTEN: Property row continues over new Thornton housing development Safety trainers or boots? The best footwear for your workplace VIDEO: Tayside donations for war-torn Ukraine have 'slowed down to a trickle' Meet the Dundee man leading the period poverty fight - and find out how… 2 'After 24 years of pain I have my life back': Angus mum on benefits… 0 Would you exercise on a spiky mat? We give new Kirkcaldy Pilates class a… 0 Thunderstorm warnings issued for Tayside and Fife could bring flood disruption 12 great walks to try in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire 3 More from The Courier 'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender… 0 Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to… 0 Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan 0 Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike 0 Wall of silence: Working group behind appointment of 'period dignity officer' refuse to answer… 0