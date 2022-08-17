Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council chiefs in Perth and Kinross have issued advice to residents on bin collections ahead of strikes by workers.

GMB trade union members are expected to take eight days of industrial action over the coming weeks over a dispute in pay.

The first four days of strikes are expected to start on Friday August 26, running until Monday August 29.

Workers plan further industrial action next month, from Wednesday September 7 until Saturday September 10.

‘There will undoubtedly be an impact on bin collections’

A statement from the local authority said: “While we will do all we can to minimise disruption for residents and businesses during these times, there will undoubtedly be an impact on collections scheduled for these days.

“Our aim is to continue providing a collection service so would ask residents to present their bin as normal.

“If it is not collected within 48 hours, residents should return their bin to their property and re-present it on the next scheduled collection date.”

What to do if bins are not collected

The council says locals should follow this advice if bins go uncollected:

Residual waste (green bin): “We will endeavour to collect reasonable excess side waste on the next collection date. Alternatively, excess waste can be taken to recycling centres.”

“We will endeavour to collect reasonable excess side waste on the next collection date. Alternatively, excess waste can be taken to recycling centres.” Dry mixed recycling (blue bin) and mixed food and garden (brown bin): “Until recycling collections resume residents should maximise the capacity of their recycling bins by filling them with the correct materials, except for food waste. Additional materials can be taken to recycling centres and points.”

The local authority says if garden and food waste has not been collected within 48 hours, food waste should be placed in the green bin until collections resume.

Strikes among refuse collection workers are also planned in Dundee and Angus.

The Courier has contacted Dundee City Council and Angus Council to find out how the strikes will affect residents there.