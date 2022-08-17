Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike

By James Simpson
August 17 2022, 6.43pm Updated: August 17 2022, 7.14pm
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.

Council chiefs in Perth and Kinross have issued advice to residents on bin collections ahead of strikes by workers.

GMB trade union members are expected to take eight days of industrial action over the coming weeks over a dispute in pay.

The first four days of strikes are expected to start on Friday August 26, running until Monday August 29.

Workers plan further industrial action next month, from Wednesday September 7 until Saturday September 10.

‘There will undoubtedly be an impact on bin collections’

A statement from the local authority said: “While we will do all we can to minimise disruption for residents and businesses during these times, there will undoubtedly be an impact on collections scheduled for these days.

“Our aim is to continue providing a collection service so would ask residents to present their bin as normal.

“If it is not collected within 48 hours, residents should return their bin to their property and re-present it on the next scheduled collection date.”

What to do if bins are not collected

The council says locals should follow this advice if bins go uncollected:

  • Residual waste (green bin): “We will endeavour to collect reasonable excess side waste on the next collection date. Alternatively, excess waste can be taken to recycling centres.”
  • Dry mixed recycling (blue bin) and mixed food and garden (brown bin): “Until recycling collections resume residents should maximise the capacity of their recycling bins by filling them with the correct materials, except for food waste. Additional materials can be taken to recycling centres and points.”
Refuse workers in Perth and Kinross are going on strike.

The local authority says if garden and food waste has not been collected within 48 hours, food waste should be placed in the green bin until collections resume.

Strikes among refuse collection workers are also planned in Dundee and Angus.

The Courier has contacted Dundee City Council and Angus Council to find out how the strikes will affect residents there.

