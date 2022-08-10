Dundee and Angus bin workers announce week-long strike over pay By Poppy Watson and Jake Keith August 10 2022, 12.43pm Updated: August 10 2022, 5.47pm 0 Dundee and Angus bin workers are among 1,500 Unite members taking part in strike action. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Trade unionists to march on Holyrood over public sector pay cuts 15 councils to be hit by ‘second wave’ of cleansing workers’ strikes, says union Dundee University staff to strike over pensions dispute 115,000 postal workers to strike in call for ‘dignified, proper pay rise’