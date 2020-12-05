10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

In our new weekly series, Louise Gowans and Gayle Ritchie bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

A “Fairer Scotland” protest took place at Aberdeen Town House prior to a council meeting to consider budget cuts.

2. Glasgow Rocks basketball players EJ Harrison, Mike Copeland and Brice Fantazia hooked up with Braehead School pupils Iona Johnston and Euan Johnston. They were taking part in a basketball tournament at Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre as part of the Jump2it programme.

3. Leslie Nielsen died on November 20 2010. The picture shows the actor starring in the film Dracula: Dead and Loving It.

4. RGU Architecture and Built Environment student Rowan Morrice was recognised for his overall contribution at a national design challenge titled “Critical Subjects” at the Kowalsky Gallery in London.

5. The picture shows Alison and David McIntosh of the Dundee Diabetes UK group with quiz organisers Robbie Crossman and Fiona Stewart and Sam Kydd of the Braes pub on Perth Road. The Dundee group received £537 thanks PHD student Fiona and landscape gardener Robbie who held a charity pub quiz at Braes.

6. Rehearsals of Cinderella got underway at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

7. Rev Paul McKeown of Belhelvie Parish Church is pictured before a candlelit screening of The Bishop’s Wife starring Cary Grant, Loretta Young and David Niven. The evening was planned to raised money for Monty’s Maggie’s Appeal and the street pastors in Aberdeen.

8. Mum Kia Spittle, Noah Spittle and Lewis Robertson celebrated St Andrew’s Day by making an igloo at Bell Baxter High School playing fields in Cupar.

9. Dress rehearsals took place for Aladdin at Perth Theatre. The picture shows Princess Pikaboo, played by Katy Wale with a stage prop lantern.

10. A snowy scene from the South Inch in Perth with St Leonard-in-the-Fields Church in the background.