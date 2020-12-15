A Trip Back in Time: Gleneagles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on Gleneagles.

Our first image shows Gleneagles Hotel chef Jean-Maurice Cottet holding up the season’s first grouse. The picture was taken on August 12 1977.

In the second picture, the late Sean Connery loads his gun at the Jackie Stewart Pro-Celebrity Clay Pigeon Shoot at Gleneagles on June 26 1988.

The third picture, from November 26 1999, shows exhibitor Ingrid Nilson with an extremely rare Scottish teapot and stand, from Aberdeen circa 1740, by George Cooper. The teapot was up for sale at Gleneagles Antiques Fair for £17,000.

The fourth image, from April 16 1981, shows Dundee United manager Jim McLean celebrating after his round of golf at Gleneagles. The team were relaxing at the course after their win over Celtic.

Our fifth image, from September 15 1958, shows 15-year-old train-spotter Thomas Scrimgeour from Edinburgh. He had travelled to Gleneagles on a special railbus. The picture shows guard Tom Blair handing over a train ticket.

The sixth photo, from May 16 2000, shows a team from Dundee High who finished sixth in combined training at a Gleneagles Schools Equestrian Event. From left to right: Leslie Niven, Jennifer Reid, Roz Law and Laura Morgan receive rosettes from Marilyn Webb of sponsors Aga.

The seventh picture shows comedian Ronnie Corbett officially opening the Wee Course, a nine-hole golf course at Gleneagles. It was taken on October 23 1990.

Victoria Major from Sotheby’s displays a royal-commissioned portrait of Queen Victoria’s manservant John Brown at the Gleneagles Hotel in the eighth image from August 27 1999. The painting of Brown, which travelled with her as personal property, was due to be sold in the Sotheby’s prestigious annual three-day Gleneagles sale and was expected to fetch up to £80,000.

In the ninth image, from June 26 1988, Billy Connolly hangs out with Princess Anne at a Jackie Stewart Celebrity Challenge Clay Pigeon Shoot at Gleneagles.

The final picture shows legendary entertainer Bruce Forsyth signing autographs at Gleneagles on August 8 1975.