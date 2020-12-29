A Trip Back in Time: Tealing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on Tealing.

Our first image, from May 13 1987, shows pupils from Tealing Primary School with a trophy they won in a swimming competition.

The second photograph, from September 18 1977, shows a section of the St Fergus to Bathgate gas pipeline at Tealing. The line was expected to be operational by the middle of the following year, carrying gas from the Frigg Field. It was one of the three main gas pipelines serving Scotland.

The third picture shows some of the new primary one pupils at Tealing Primary School with teacher Mrs Chidley. It was taken on September 28 2000.

The fourth photo, from August 14 1989, shows mothers from the Tealing area who were refusing to send their children to school until a suitable bus service was provided. The council stopped their bus because it was just under two miles to the school. From left to right: Mrs Kate Gibb and Claire, Mrs Jessie Davidson with Brian and Gary, Mrs Maureen Rennie and Steven, Mrs Mary Webster and Michael, and Mrs Sheila Davie and Jennifer.

The fifth image shows a forage harvester at work at Finlarg Farm, near Tealing. It was taken on July 9 1960.

The sixth, rather snowy, picture shows a road sign at a junction in Tealing on January 5 1961.

The final image, from October 11 2000, shows farm vehicles negotiating flooding on the Tealing to Auchterhouse road.