10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland.

In our weekly series, Gemma Bibby and Amy Hall bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Ferryhill Primary School basketball team were celebrating after winning the Aberdeen Rocks Basketball tournament. Pictured with Glasgow Rocks players Rory Petrie and Jack Burgess are left to right: Astrid Raynard, Ethan Garden, Tyler McCraw, Molly McAra, Sade Igweke, Cameron Mitchell, Finlay Johnston, John Catulin and Megan Whitehouse.

Pigeon racers Colin McEwen, right, and Davie Pirie are seen with their beautiful birds Ashleigh Beth and Marlene’s Girl, the pair are pictured in Aberdeen.

This lot were having all the fun of the fair at Longside Gala back in 2011 as 10-year-old

Ewan Thoirs gets a push from Gemma Fowlie, 13, Rachael Webster, 15, Isla Baxter, 13 and Kerri Thoirs, 14.



Forget the hairy bikers, 10-year-old Calum Bennett had a shot in a very hairy car at Knockhill Racing Circuit as the venue held The Scottish Motor Show. The vehicle was Peter Vardy’s ‘Scottish-Mini’, which was dressed as a highland cow, complete with tail back wiper and ‘moo’ sound effect horn.

Is that a really all man or a really tiny man? Unfortunately it is not a case for the Guinness World Book of Records it is actually John Kerry from Arbroath showing off a miniature vintage bus Fishers Tours bus.

All the action was on the ice at Fife Ice Arena as the Billy Marr Testimonial ice hockey tournament got underway. Billy’s brother Alex Marr, left, organised the event alongside Kevin Wallace.

This incredibly brave team were heading to the top of the Dundee University Tower building to take part in a charity abseil for Marie Curie Cancer Care. The Daredevil Dynamos are pictured left to right: Brenda Hally, Lisa Mitchell, Alysson Ross, Vikki Wilson, Jane McGowan and Petra McMillan.

Restoration work at Stirling Castle had been completed with newly restored tapestries which hang inside the Queens Hall were ready to be unveiled to the public. Tapestry Weaver, Rudi Richardson, 59, originally from San Fransisco, is seen inspecting the huge art pieces before they were open to the publics prying eyes.

Tayside Fire & Rescue are seen coming out of the Tay by Moncrieffe Island, Perth as they take part in the rescue of a wayward Porpoise. The Porpoise was transferred to the Rodney Gardens area, where it was transported by road to the East coast.

Some of the members of new textiles group, Kalamkari which was taken from a technique used to colour fabric in India. The group are seen holding up part of their exhibition which would be shown at the Botanic Gardens where the group also launched a calendar they had been working on.