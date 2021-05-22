Paul Kane: Hibs are my club but losing Scottish Cup to St Johnstone would be a consolation

Paul Kane’s heart will forever be with Hibs.

But if it is broken at Hampden Park, there will be consolation in the fact that another of his old clubs, led by a former team-mate, will be the ones celebrating Scottish Cup glory.

Kane, who started out with his boyhood team, will forever be revered by St Johnstone fans for the famous goal against Dundee that secured European football in 1999.

Even that, though, can’t outweigh born and bred loyalties that still run deep.

“St Johnstone could win a double,” said Kane. “Not many teams outside Glasgow manage that. And for Callum to do it in his first full season as a manager would be incredible.

“He wasn’t one to shout and bawl but he had a steely determination to become a good player.

“Callum wanted to go as far as he could. What he did as a player he is now doing as a manager.

“I still have strong connections to St Johnstone, a real affection for the club.

“Roddy Grant and the chairman – I still call Geoff Brown that – were in Edinburgh earlier in the week on a bit of business and they popped into my café for a bite to eat.

“That was a nice touch. That sums up the club. You wouldn’t get that with many clubs so long after leaving.

© SNS Group

“The chairman was the same with everyone. You were all part of it, whether you were a groundsman, Aggie the tea lady or a player being sold for big money.

“I loved that about St Johnstone.

“When I scored against Dundee to get us into Europe what made me so happy was running towards the dug-out and seeing the Doc (Alastair McCracken) celebrating.

“I can still see it clear as day in my head. It was like the Doc had won the lottery.

“Afterwards you met-up with folks like Aggie and getting into Europe was a dream come true for so many people around the club.

“That made me happier than scoring the goal. You knew what it meant to people who had wanted it for so long.”

Kane took his five daughters to Hampden when Hibs eventually ended their wait for Scottish Cup success in 2016.

As for every other fan, this weekend will be night and day compared with a regular match-day final experience.

“With things opening back up I’ll be watching it with the regulars in the pub,” he said.

“I have to admit I’m glad St Johnstone made the final.

“If Hibs are to lose to anyone at least that would be some consolation, like it was in the Betfred semi-final.”

Whether it is with one cup or two to their name, the likes of Ali McCann and Jason Kerr are sure to attract interest from bigger clubs than St Johnstone in the near future, according to Kane.

And Kevin Nisbet, Ryan Porteous and Josh Doig will have suitors as well.

“It’s amazing to think Callum is still Saints’ record sale when he went to Blackburn,” he said.

“But clubs are sure to be looking at St Johnstone and Hibs players after the season they have had.

“And clubs in England might be swayed away from foreign signings because of the virus and the quarantining that is required for players and then their families.

“They will be looking at young players in Scotland.

“So the virus restrictions might actually work in favour of Scottish clubs when bids come in.”