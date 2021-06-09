Trip back in time: Aerial photos of Broughty Ferry through the decades

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on aerial photographs of Broughty Ferry through the decades.

Our first image of Broughty Ferry from the air was taken back in 1962 and includes the Balgillo housing estate.

A shot from 1965 looking over the beach and Broughty Castle to the town beyond.

A more up to date shot which was taken in 1994 over the harbour and town, looking towards the city of Dundee.

A fantastic aerial image from 1955 showing Broughty Ferry with Castleroy in the centre.

Aerial view of the West Ferry area in 1955 showing Grassy Beach in the background, Dundee Road, and Albany Road on the bottom right.

Aerial view showing the Brook Street, King Street, Castle Street and Esplanade area of Broughty Ferry looking west towards Dundee and the Sidlaw Hills in 1962.