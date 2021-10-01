Jock Mill obituary: Daughter’s tribute to man who enjoyed a lifetime as a Dundee docker

When Jock Mill was made redundant after a lifetime as a Dundee docker, he freely shed tears.

Jock, who has died aged 94, came from a family of dock workers.

He loved the camaraderie, the traditions and coming into contact with different cultures.

Jock’s father Alexander had been a docker as was his brother Joe, his father-in-law Jock Meldrum and brother-in-law Willie Darling.

Jock was born at Morrison Court near the foot of Hilltown and the top of Wellgate, Dundee, in 1927.

He was educated at Victoria Road school and left at 14 to work as a delivery boy with a butcher based in Wellgate.

Jock later went to work in a jute factory in Queen Street, off Cowgate, before joining the workforce at Dundee docks in the early 1950s.

His daughter, Monica, said: “In those days, a lot of jute bales had to be moved by hand and the dockers used hooks to help.

“It was hard work. My father’s father was only four feet 10 inches but was known at the docks for his strength and ability.

“My father met people from all over the world and used to tell stories about the boats bringing in whisky to be stored at bonded warehouses.

“Accidental breakages of whisky cases were not unknown!”

Jock’s time at the docks was interrupted by National Service. He spent two years in The Black Watch, mainly in Gibraltar and Egypt.

His father had also served in the military. He was with the Cameronians at Passchendaele where he was gassed and spent a year recovering at Dudhope Castle, Dundee.

Mr Mill senior retired from the docks aged 65 but went on to work in a Dundee scrapyard until he was 88.

In February 1958, Jock and his fiancee Catherine, who came from Kildare, Ireland, married at St Joseph’s Church, Dundee.

They went on to have five children: John, Monica, Patricia, Colin and Alan.

Throughout his career with the National Dock Labour Board, Jock was required to work at other ports around the country including Liverpool, Leith and Greenock.

When he was made redundant in 1989 aged 62, he decided to retire and spend time with his grandchildren.

Jock was a great student of cinema and could name even the most minor characters in films.

He had 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

You can read the family’s announcement here.