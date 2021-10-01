Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jock Mill obituary: Daughter’s tribute to man who enjoyed a lifetime as a Dundee docker

By Chris Ferguson
October 1 2021, 12.00pm Updated: October 1 2021, 12.19pm
Jock Mill.

When Jock Mill was made redundant after a lifetime as a Dundee docker, he freely shed tears.

Jock, who has died aged 94, came from a family of dock workers.

He loved the camaraderie, the traditions and coming into contact with different cultures.

Jock’s father Alexander had been a docker as was his brother Joe, his father-in-law Jock Meldrum and brother-in-law Willie Darling.

Jock Mill in his younger years.

Jock was born at Morrison Court near the foot of Hilltown and the top of Wellgate, Dundee, in 1927.

He was educated at Victoria Road school and left at 14 to work as a delivery boy with a butcher based in Wellgate.

Jock later went to work in a jute factory in Queen Street, off Cowgate, before joining the workforce at Dundee docks in the early 1950s.

Jock Mill, far left, with friends Jim Gray, Len Davis, Jim Bodie and Dave Whitton before setting off on holiday.

His daughter, Monica, said: “In those days, a lot of jute bales had to be moved by hand and the dockers used hooks to help.

“It was hard work. My father’s father was only four feet 10 inches but was known at the docks for his strength and ability.

“My father met people from all over the world and used to tell stories about the boats bringing in whisky to be stored at bonded warehouses.

“Accidental breakages of whisky cases were not unknown!”

Dundee dockers pictured before leaving for Wembley in 1961.

Jock’s time at the docks was interrupted by National Service. He spent two years in The Black Watch, mainly in Gibraltar and Egypt.

His father had also served in the military. He was with the Cameronians at Passchendaele where he was gassed and spent a year recovering at Dudhope Castle, Dundee.

Mr Mill senior retired from the docks aged 65 but went on to work in a Dundee scrapyard until he was 88.

In February 1958, Jock and his fiancee Catherine, who came from Kildare, Ireland, married at St Joseph’s Church, Dundee.

They went on to have five children: John, Monica, Patricia, Colin and Alan.

Dundee dockers in the late 1980s.

Throughout his career with the National Dock Labour Board, Jock was required to work at other ports around the country including Liverpool, Leith and Greenock.

When he was made redundant in 1989 aged 62, he decided to retire and spend time with his grandchildren.

Jock was a great student of cinema and could name even the most minor characters in films.

He had 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

