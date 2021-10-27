Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Obituaries

Obituary: Brian Delaney, artist who illustrated Jackie magazine

By Chris Ferguson
October 27 2021, 1.00pm
Brian Delaney beside some of his art work.

Brian Delaney of Dundee, who illustrated some of the UK’s best-selling magazines, has died aged 82.

In the 1960s and 1970s he drew the celebrity stories for Jackie, the massively successful publication for teenage girls.

He was born in Dundee in 1939 and lived at Dundonald Street and then Kinghorne Road and was educated at Clepington Primary School and Harris Academy.

Brian gained an art degree from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art where one of his tutors was Alberto Morrocco, head of the school of painting.

Some of Brian’s work for Buddy magazine.

His son, Evan Delaney, said: “He spoke of his time at the art college often and it was clear that Alberto made a great impression on him.

“Dad also like to remind us that he paved the way for the Tavern Bar in Hawkhill becoming something of an art school institution in the 1960s and 1970s – his sister Marlene was married to Bert McIntosh, the landlord.”

In 1961 he began working as a freelance illustrator for publishers DC Thomson.

A cover of the hugely successful Jackie magazine.

He met his future wife, Sandra Marshall, at the Palais in Dundee and they married in 1965 living in Baxter Park Terrace where they raised their two sons, Lee and Evan.

In 1979, the family moved to Seaforth Road, West Ferry, and, in 2000 to Tayport Road, Newport.

When Jackie magazine was at the height of its popularity, Brian illustrated its celebrity stories, his strength being in recreating likenesses.

He illustrated for many magazines including Romeo, Mandy, Diana, Misty, Patches and Buddy.

In later years, he produced The Professionals and Starsky and Hutch drawings for DC Thomson’s Tops comic, before working on IPC’s Grange Hill magazine.

Brian’s Delaney’s art work in Grange Hill magazine.

Thereafter, he was the second and final artist behind the Swedish version of superhero character, Kerry Drake that featured in Serie comic book.

Lee Delaney said: “He loved to work and when we lived in Baxter Park Terrace, as we were young children, he worked the night shift, taking his seat in the lounge, sleeping by day.

“It was not uncommon for him to put in a 14-hour shift to meet a deadline.

Brian and Sandra Delaney.

“Moving to West Ferry allowed him a dedicated workspace although he preferred the peace of the night and continued to work late.

“He was an avid reader of fiction, especially crime and biographies. Thousands of books remain at home as a legacy.

“He was a speed reader and could easily finish a book in a day.”

This interest led Brian to write many of the scripts for the Kerry Drake characters stories as well as producing the illustrations during his time working for the Swedish publisher Semic AB.

An Oor Wullie strip created by Brian Delaney for his grandson, Calum.

Other interests were movies, music and a fascination for television – both in content and as an advancing technology, always wishing to keep up with the newest sets and video recorders.

One character missing from Brian’s resumé is Oor Wullie.

When his fellow DC Thomson artist Dudley D Watkins passed away, Brian was mooted as his replacement to be entrusted with Oor Wullie and The Broons.

An album covering created by Brian Delaney featuring his grandson, Calum, and Oor Wullie.

However, he was considered too valuable by his department and remained in position, said Brian’s son, Lee.

In later life, Brian created a custom Oor Wullie strip and annual cover as a keepsake featuring his grandson, Calum, now 18.

Lee said: “Calum grew up in the south of England and we always had Oor Wullie and The Broons in the house. Calum was charmed by them and learned the Dundee dialect from the script.”

Brian was also an accomplished painter, and, in later life, used his time to create many original works as well as reproductions of a wide range of art he admired, from Monet to Norman Rockwell.

“Unfortunately, as Alzheimer’s gradually took hold, his intellect and abilities were gradually stolen away,” said Lee.

Brian is survived by his wife, Sandra, sons Lee and Evan, grandchildren Calum, Madeline and Matthew.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier