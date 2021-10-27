‘Ten big solutions’ to climate crisis presented to First Minister by Perth-based RSGS ahead of COP26

An extensive report pulled together by the Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) following a series of recent climate emergency summits, has been presented to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – highlighting potential actions to tackle the climate crisis.

Using the convening power of the RSGS, 12 summits featuring 800 people from more than 400 organisations from across Scotland have generated 1600 practical solutions to the climate emergency.

The efforts have been captured in an interactive report sent to the First Minister ahead of the scheduled debate in Parliament, ‘COP 26 action and ambition’, on Wednesday October 27.

The report highlights the 10 Big Climate Solutions from the summits with the scale, pace and impact to drive the change needed.

It emphasises that climate change affects everyone and that everyone needs to pull together to tackle the emergency.

Climate change expert Alan Caldwell, who has facilitated these summits, said: “After COP, everyone must redouble their efforts to deliver solutions. We know what needs to be done, we know how to do it and we have the resources and expertise to make this happen. This is an emergency, so let’s start acting like it!”

In 2022 each one of these 10 Big Climate Solutions will be the subject of its own summit, this time focused on delivering that solution.

They demand huge changes, but Mike Robinson, the chief executive of RSGS said: “We need everyone round the table, everyone playing their part to be successful. Together we can build is a future that is far more exciting, local and fair than what we have now. If we get it right, there is a lot to look forward to.”

The 10 Big Climate Solutions from the summits are: