Cyclist thanks passersby who rushed to his aid after Perthshire collision

An error occurred. Please try again.

A cyclist has thanked those who went to his aid after a collision on a Perthshire road.

Mike Haggart was cycling between Newmiln and Balgowan, west of Perth, a route he has travelled hundreds of times.

But the Perth man was involved in a crash during his trip on the evening of October 15, suffering serious injuries.

Now, he wants to thanks those who rushed to help him when he was unconscious.

“It all happened so quickly,” the 56-year-old said.

“A lady then appeared and was standing in front of me.

“I assumed that she was the one who had hit me but she said she wasn’t and said she had just found me lying in the road unconscious.

“I tried to get up but I had a bad back, it was pretty sore and my elbow was sore.”

The woman, a nurse, called the emergency services and stayed with the Royal Mail worker Mike until help arrived.

“The first thing I did was wiggle my toes to make sure I didn’t lose feeling in my legs,” he added.

By then more drivers had stopped at the scene to help.

Mike was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance here he was treated for injuries to his spine, hip and elbow.

Police were also at the scene and a man has since been reported in connection with a driving offence.

Now back at home, Mike said: “I know it is really cliché but they should be so proud of themselves for what they have done.

“It means a lot to me.

“They were all instrumental in getting me on the road to recovery.”

Crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.05pm on Friday October 15, to a report of a crash involving a cyclist and a van.

“The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A 52-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with a driving offence.”