Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Cyclist thanks passersby who rushed to his aid after Perthshire collision

By Emma Duncan
October 27 2021, 1.00pm Updated: October 27 2021, 1.01pm
Mike (inset) was involved in an accident on the road between Balgown and Newmiln in Perthshire
Mike (inset) was involved in an accident on the road between Balgown and Newmiln in Perthshire

A cyclist has thanked those who went to his aid after a collision on a Perthshire road.

Mike Haggart was cycling between Newmiln and Balgowan, west of Perth, a route he has travelled hundreds of times.

But the Perth man was involved in a crash during his trip on the evening of October 15, suffering serious injuries.

Now, he wants to thanks those who rushed to help him when he was unconscious.

“It all happened so quickly,” the 56-year-old said.

“A lady then appeared and was standing in front of me.

“I assumed that she was the one who had hit me but she said she wasn’t and said she had just found me lying in the road unconscious.

“I tried to get up but I had a bad back, it was pretty sore and my elbow was sore.”

Keen cyclist Mike Haggart.

The woman, a nurse, called the emergency services and stayed with the Royal Mail worker Mike until help arrived.

“The first thing I did was wiggle my toes to make sure I didn’t lose feeling in my legs,” he added.

By then more drivers had stopped at the scene to help.

Mike was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance here he was treated for injuries to his spine, hip and elbow.

Police were also at the scene and a man has since been reported in connection with a driving offence.

Now back at home, Mike said: “I know it is really cliché but they should be so proud of themselves for what they have done.

“It means a lot to me.

“They were all instrumental in getting me on the road to recovery.”

Crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.05pm on Friday October 15, to a report of a crash involving a cyclist and a van.

“The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A 52-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with a driving offence.”

‘Chairs are serial killers’: Perthshire author on one simple thing you can do today to improve your health

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier