Obituary: Tributes paid to former Dundee High School rector Robert Nimmo

Tribute has been paid to Robert Nimmo, who as rector, led Dundee High School through a period of transformation.

He has died aged 89, 24 years after stepping down following 20 years at the helm of the school.

Robert was appointed to his position as rector after 19 years at George Heriot’s School, Edinburgh, where he had been depute headmaster after a period as head of French.

Language

Before he began teaching, Robert had served with the army intelligence corps as an interpreter of Russian.

Throughout his life, he maintained his interest in languages, and the military, as a member of the Admiralty interview board.

In 1989 he helped organise a series of events to mark Dundee High School’s 750th anniversary.

Expansion

During his tenure, the school’s estate was expanded with the addition of Bonar House, the Trinity Hall/Meadowside building and facilities at Dalnacraig pavilion were improved.

Robert was born and educated in Falkirk and married in Inverness.

He graduated with double honours in French and German from Edinburgh University and, after his intelligence corps service, began work at George Heriot’s School.

While working full time, Robert studied for his Master of Education degree and was awarded a scholarship to visit independent schools in the United States.

National profile

Throughout his career, Robert held a number of national positions including as convener of the modern languages panel of the Scottish Examination Board and, as a member of the Howie Committee, had an impact on the reform of secondary education in Scotland.

In addition, he was finance convener of the board of governors of the then Dundee College of Education and served on the governing council of the Scottish Council of Independent Schools.

Robert was also a fellow of the British Institute of Management, a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and a past president of Dundee Rotary Club. Following his retiral he became a fellow of Abertay University and served on the board of the university.

Honoured

In 1990, he was made an OBE for his services to education.

Lise Hudson, current rector of the school said: “So many of the features and highlights associated with the High School of today, owe their existence to Bob Nimmo.

“His determination to champion the excellent education on offer resulted in him tirelessly using his own talents to showcase the school, its staff and pupils at every opportunity.

An example

“His and Hilary’s children Robin, Stephen, Paul and Elise all attended the school and were real examples of this excellence in action.

“We want to pay tribute to all that the school meant to Bob Nimmo and to all that the school gained in return. Our thoughts are with Robert’s wife Hilary and their children and extended family.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.