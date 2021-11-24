Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: Tributes paid to former Dundee High School rector Robert Nimmo

By Chris Ferguson
November 24 2021, 12.30pm
Robert Nimmo.

Tribute has been paid to Robert Nimmo, who as rector, led Dundee High School through a period of transformation.

He has died aged 89, 24 years after stepping down following 20 years at the helm of the school.

Robert was appointed to his position as rector after 19 years at George Heriot’s School, Edinburgh, where he had been depute headmaster after a period as head of French.

Language

Before he began teaching, Robert had served with the army intelligence corps as an interpreter of Russian.

Throughout his life, he maintained his interest in languages, and the military, as a member of the Admiralty interview board.

In 1989 he helped organise a series of events to mark Dundee High School’s 750th anniversary.

Expansion

During his tenure, the school’s estate was expanded with the addition of Bonar House, the Trinity Hall/Meadowside building and facilities at Dalnacraig pavilion were improved.

Robert was born and educated in Falkirk and married in Inverness.

He graduated with double honours in French and German from Edinburgh University and, after his intelligence corps service, began work at George Heriot’s School.

While working full time, Robert studied for his Master of Education degree and was awarded a scholarship to visit independent schools in the United States.

National profile

Throughout his career, Robert held a number of national positions including as convener of the modern languages panel of the Scottish Examination Board and, as a member of the Howie Committee, had an impact on the reform of secondary education in Scotland.

In addition, he was finance convener of the board of governors of the then Dundee College of Education and served on the governing council of the Scottish Council of Independent Schools.

Robert was also a fellow of the British Institute of Management, a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and a past president of Dundee Rotary Club. Following his retiral he became a fellow of Abertay University and served on the board of the university.

Honoured

In 1990, he was made an OBE for his services to education.

Lise Hudson, current rector of the school said: “So many of the features and highlights associated with the High School of today, owe their existence to Bob Nimmo.

“His determination to champion the excellent education on offer resulted in him tirelessly using his own talents to showcase the school, its staff and pupils at every opportunity.

An example

“His and Hilary’s children Robin, Stephen, Paul and Elise all attended the school and were real examples of this excellence in action.

“We want to pay tribute to all that the school meant to Bob Nimmo and to all that the school gained in return. Our thoughts are with Robert’s wife Hilary and their children and extended family.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

