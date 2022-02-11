Ray McGavock: Former Angus and Dundee youth worker and Black Watch officer dies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ray McGavock, who influenced the lives of countless young people across Angus and Dundee, has died aged 80.

He spent decades working in community education in Angus before becoming Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme coordinator for Dundee.

During his career, Ray, a commissioned Black Watch officer, led skiing and hillwalking and expeditions and trained young people in mountain skills.

Ray, of Kirriemuir, also served on Angus Children’s Panel, was a member of the Rotary Club of Kirriemuir and was actively involved in organising exchange visits between Kirriemuir and its twin town of Volvic in France, and Dundee and its twin town of Wurzburg in Germany.

Move

William Rainey McGavock was born in August 1941 in Newtownards, County Down, where his father managed a linen works.

After education at Belfast Royal Academy and Greenmount Agricultural College, Ray’s father took a job managing a textile firm in East Wemyss, Fife, and the family relocated to Glenrothes which had just been established as a new town.

It was during this period that Ray enjoyed adventures such as the Three Peaks Challenge and joined The Black Watch Territorial Army in Kirkcaldy.

In 1963, Ray took the decision to emigrate to Australia and made the three-week journey on the P&O flagship, Oriana.

He spent three years in Australia, working on a farm then in telecommunications before returning to Fife for a holiday.

It was there he became reacquainted with his future wife, Lindsay Clark, and Ray decided not to return to Australia.

The couple had a long engagement during which time Lindsay studied music at the Royal Scottish Academy in Glasgow and then primary teaching in Dundee.

Ray decided to return to formal education, studying, first for O Levels at evening classes, then Highers at Kirkcaldy Technical College, which led to him gaining entry to study youth work and community education at Jordanhill College in Glasgow.

When he qualified, Ray was appointed district youth and community worker for Angus, based at Roundyhill School which he and his wife later bought.

Commissioned

In 1974, after Ray had completed his officer training at Sandhurst and had received his commission, he and Lindsay married at St Margaret’s Church, Glenrothes. They went on to have two of a family: Karen and Christopher.

Karen said: “Dad loved working with young people and arranged outdoor activities for teenagers over many years. He was enthusiastically of the ‘let’s give it a go’ mentality and enjoyed character-building experiences.”

After his local authority service in Angus, Ray was appointed Duke of Edinburgh Award coordinator and accompanied many gold award holders to presentations at Holyrood Palace, Edinburgh.

Following Ray’s death, many have paid tribute to Ray and his legacy.

Colin Brown, depute provost of Angus, recalled how Ray encouraged him to take on the running of a youth club in St John’s Church Hall, Forfar. Ray started me along the road of helping others, especially the young people of this town. I will never forget what he did for me – to take a risk on this young lad and that has stayed with me all my life,” said Colin

Professor Ian Ball, retired head of community education at Dundee University, said: “Ray was one of the few youth and community workers who actually did the job as it was originally envisaged. Ray was one of the best.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.