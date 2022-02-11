Dundee’s tactical tweak and the pre-match subterfuge that paid off in win over Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s victory at Hearts could be a turning point for their season.

Putting an end to their horrible run of form that had seen them slide to the foot of the table has changed the whole mood around the club.

The atmosphere changed as a result of the Dark Blues switching strategy for the trip to the capital.

So what did manager James McPake do to alter his side’s fortunes?

Starting XI

After the disappointment of the poor second half display against Ross County, manager McPake rang the changes in his starting XI.

It was a gamble but one that paid off.

A couple were enforced thanks to Vontae Daley-Campbell’s suspension and an injury to Adam Legzdins.

Midfielder Max Anderson also dropped, out as did winger Niall McGinn.

In came skipper Charlie Adam along with the largely unknown factors of goalie Ian Lawlor and youngster Josh Mulligan.

And for the first time strikers Zak Rudden and Danny Mullen were partnered together.

Tactics

That strike pairing heralded a change in tactical plan.

The Dark Blues ditched their regular 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 line-up as McPake showed bravery in going for a back three.

Bravery because he’d been burnt at Tynecastle before, immediately jettisoning a 3-5-2 formation on the back of a 6-2 tanking by the Jambos.

Tynecastle saw the ever-adaptable Jordan McGhee (No 6) drop back into defence alongside Liam Fontaine (4) and Ryan Sweeney (5).

Mulligan (15) joined Shaun Byrne (8) and Adam (26) in midfield. Paul McMullan (18), meanwhile, was utilised as a right wing-back, performing admirably as he has done all season.

Matching up with their hosts may not have seen Dundee get a lot of the ball, just 27% possession.

However, it meant that when they did get it, they were effective.

Despite having only just over a quarter of the ball, the Dark Blues had 12 shots on goal to the 17 Hearts managed with both having nine shots from inside the box.

Dundee also had more touches in the opposition box than the Jambos (27 to 20).

Subterfuge

Managers like to keep their opposition guessing.

With two very flexible players in the starting XI in McGhee and Mulligan, McPake and his coaching staff could be a little coy pre-match.

Watching the warm-ups often give a big clue in how a defence is going to set up.

Getting closer to kick off at Tynecastle Rain is teaming down, anybody unlucky enough (Inc the press) to be in the bottom of this stand getting soaked ☹️ Dundee warming up a back four with McGhee at right-back pic.twitter.com/X4FFzM8mop — George Cran (@di_cranio) February 9, 2022

The backline usually works in formation to practice clearing balls away, whether there are three, four or five of them.

Dundee assistant Dave Mackay warmed up four defenders with Jordan McGhee at right-back.

But when they started the game, it was actually a back three with McGhee in the centre and McMullan as wing-back.

And come full-time, the ploy worked.

What’s next?

The Dark Blues face a trip to Peterhead in the Scottish Cup on Monday before a daunting visit to league leaders Celtic.

The big question is whether McPake will continue with the set-up that worked so well at Tynecastle.

He’ll have more options at his disposal with Zeno Ibsen Rossi now at the club to provide another central defensive choice.

Midfielder Jay Chapman will be more up to speed and could get more game time over the next few weeks after a cameo debut last weekend.

Then comes the crucial game in hand at home to St Mirren.

Big matches to come and big choices to be made.