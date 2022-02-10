Dundee boss James McPake says stand-in keeper Ian Lawlor ‘took his chance’ against Hearts as battle for No 1 spot hots up at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake says stand-in keeper Ian Lawlor ‘took his chance’ against Hearts as battle for No 1 spot hots up at Dens Park

By George Cran
February 10 2022, 5.00pm
Dundee goalkeepers Adam Legzdins (left), Ian Lawlor (right) and manager James McPake (centre).
Dundee goalkeepers Adam Legzdins (left), Ian Lawlor (right) and manager James McPake (centre).

Dundee goalkeeper Ian Lawlor’s display in the win over Hearts showed James McPake he has “two No 1s fighting it out” for a place between the sticks.

Experienced stopper Adam Legzdins has been the undisputed first choice at Dens Park since the second half of last season.

However, he dropped out of the trip to Tynecastle due to an ongoing knee problem, giving Lawlor his first chance in the Premiership.

Having played his entire senior career in England, the former Republic of Ireland U/21 international made some impressive stops on his Scottish league bow.

‘Desperate for his chance’

Ian Lawlor in action at Tynecastle.

Despite some shaky moments early on, including the opening goal that saw Ellis Simms slot the ball under the advancing goalie, Lawlor played a major part in the 2-1 victory.

“Ian was brilliant,” McPake said.

“He let the little one slip early on but was he going to let it faze him? No, not at all.

“He was excellent and we’re glad we’ve got two fantastic goalkeepers plus a young one in Harry Sharp coming through.

“Hopefully, we can get Adam’s knee sorted. He’s been playing with that for a while.

“But Ian has been training away and he’s been desperate for his chance.

“He came in and took that chance on Wednesday.

“I’d say we have two No 1s there fighting it out and they do that in the best way, they work very hard together.

“What we need to do is get Adam healthy because he’s a real asset to the club.”

Legzdins also missed the cup win over Dumbarton last month because of his knee issue with Lawlor keeping a clean sheet.

The Irishman’s form, combined with the fitness worries of Legzdins, could well see Lawlor between the sticks again for Monday’s Scottish Cup trip to Peterhead.

 

Dundee boss James McPake insists Dark Blues have to build on ‘vital’ Hearts win as he hails strike pairing

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]