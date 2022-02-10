Dundee boss James McPake says stand-in keeper Ian Lawlor ‘took his chance’ against Hearts as battle for No 1 spot hots up at Dens Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee goalkeeper Ian Lawlor’s display in the win over Hearts showed James McPake he has “two No 1s fighting it out” for a place between the sticks.

Experienced stopper Adam Legzdins has been the undisputed first choice at Dens Park since the second half of last season.

However, he dropped out of the trip to Tynecastle due to an ongoing knee problem, giving Lawlor his first chance in the Premiership.

Having played his entire senior career in England, the former Republic of Ireland U/21 international made some impressive stops on his Scottish league bow.

‘Desperate for his chance’

Despite some shaky moments early on, including the opening goal that saw Ellis Simms slot the ball under the advancing goalie, Lawlor played a major part in the 2-1 victory.

“Ian was brilliant,” McPake said.

“He let the little one slip early on but was he going to let it faze him? No, not at all.

“He was excellent and we’re glad we’ve got two fantastic goalkeepers plus a young one in Harry Sharp coming through.

“Hopefully, we can get Adam’s knee sorted. He’s been playing with that for a while.

“But Ian has been training away and he’s been desperate for his chance.

“He came in and took that chance on Wednesday.

“I’d say we have two No 1s there fighting it out and they do that in the best way, they work very hard together.

“What we need to do is get Adam healthy because he’s a real asset to the club.”

Legzdins also missed the cup win over Dumbarton last month because of his knee issue with Lawlor keeping a clean sheet.

The Irishman’s form, combined with the fitness worries of Legzdins, could well see Lawlor between the sticks again for Monday’s Scottish Cup trip to Peterhead.