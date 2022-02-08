Dundee’s next five Premiership clashes – where do the elusive wins come from for under-fire Dark Blues?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are in desperate need of wins to give them any hope of Premiership survival.

There are now nine matches to go before the split.

At the very least the Dark Blues need to get themselves to within touching distance of 10th place if they are to give themselves a chance.

That gap is now eight points after the weekend defeat to Ross County, though the Staggies have played a game more.

The recent record is two draws from the last nine games, no wins, and pressure building on manager James McPake and his players.

So where do the wins come from?

Courier Sport has taken a look at the next five games to figure that out.

Hearts v Dundee – Wednesday, February 9

After failing to beat teams in the bottom six of late, the last thing the Dark Blues need is a trip to the high-flying Jambos.

Robbie Neilson’s side, though, took a bit of a hiding on Sunday, losing 5-0 at Rangers.

Will Hearts be low on confidence after that, feeling sorry for themselves? Or will there be a reaction from the home side?

Dundee did earn a credible draw on their last trip to Gorgie and won there the last time they faced Hearts as the Premiership’s bottom side.

A memorable winner from Andrew Nelson earned a rare victory under Jim McIntyre.

It’s not so long since they took a 6-2 hiding there either.

Last 5: LDLWL GF 7 GA 11

Celtic v Dundee – Sunday, February 20

If heading to Tynecastle next wasn’t hard enough, it is red hot league leaders Celtic to follow.

Goals flying in for fun and a slick, pacey attack, the Hoops will fancy a repeat of the 6-0 demolition earlier in the season.

Last 5: LLLLL GF 2 GA 19

Dundee v St Mirren – Wednesday, February 23

Three home matches in the space of a week will be incredibly important for the Dark Blues.

First up is the rearranged visit of St Mirren. At the time of writing, the Buddies boast an 11-point lead over Dundee.

But they are yet to beat them this season, drawing on the opening day and then losing in Paisley thanks to Max Anderson’s goal.

St Mirren do, though, have an impressive recent record at Dens Park.

Last 5: WDLLD GF 7 GA 8

Dundee v Livingston – Saturday, February 26

It’s not so long since the Dark Blues faced Livi and sparked off some real soul-searching within the squad following a poor defeat in West Lothian.

This third meeting of the season promises to be a vital one for any hopes of Dundee saving themselves from the drop.

Their last meeting at Dens saw the Dark Blues dominate but fail to score – the two sides have gone in vastly different directions since then, however.

Last 5: LDWWD GF 3 GA 3

Dundee v Hibernian – Wednesday, March 2

The last of the home triple header sees Shaun Maloney’s Hibs come to town.

Dundee, though, don’t like playing Hibs – it’s been almost a decade since they beat the Edinburgh side.

Kyle Benedictus, Steven Milne and Kevin McBride scored that day.

They did, though, earn a hard-fought point earlier this term, Paul McGowan heading in a late equaliser.

Picking up unexpected points is needed in Dundee’s position – they sincerely need to have added some before this match comes around, however.

Last 5: LDLLL GF 5 GA 12