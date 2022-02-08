LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need to change something to shake life back into their season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need to change something to shake life back into their season

By Lee Wilkie
February 8 2022, 8.30am
Columnist Lee Wilkie says Dundee United need to shake themselves into life.

Dundee United are in a very similar position to Dundee right now with their recent form.

The difference is they already had points on the board.

Saturday’s result at St Johnstone, though, wasn’t a good one.

The way they’ve been struggling and being down to 10 men, that doesn’t help the mood around Tannadice.

That’s now three matches in a row where they have barely had a shot on target.

Dundee United were held to a goalless draw by St Johnstone on Saturday.

They aren’t playing well and they are doing so against teams they feel they should be beating.

No wonder fans are unhappy.

For me, they’ve got to try something different.

Freshen up

It’s up to Tam Courts to show he has the ability to change the team’s fortunes.

And that means not continuing to do the same things expecting different results.

Right now it’s the same every week and where you aren’t getting results, something has to change.

Tam Courts was frustrated as Dundee United were held by ten-man St Johnstone.

Shake it up a bit, bring in Chris Mochrie or someone new, change tactic, just do something different.

Tomorrow is a huge game at home to Motherwell because the fixtures after aren’t easy.

Rangers, Aberdeen, Livingston, Hearts are not matches you can comfortably expect to take wins from.

It is a very important part of the season for United, they have to shake themselves into action.

