LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need to change something to shake life back into their season

Dundee United are in a very similar position to Dundee right now with their recent form.

The difference is they already had points on the board.

Saturday’s result at St Johnstone, though, wasn’t a good one.

The way they’ve been struggling and being down to 10 men, that doesn’t help the mood around Tannadice.

That’s now three matches in a row where they have barely had a shot on target.

They aren’t playing well and they are doing so against teams they feel they should be beating.

No wonder fans are unhappy.

For me, they’ve got to try something different.

Freshen up

It’s up to Tam Courts to show he has the ability to change the team’s fortunes.

And that means not continuing to do the same things expecting different results.

Right now it’s the same every week and where you aren’t getting results, something has to change.

Shake it up a bit, bring in Chris Mochrie or someone new, change tactic, just do something different.

Tomorrow is a huge game at home to Motherwell because the fixtures after aren’t easy.

Rangers, Aberdeen, Livingston, Hearts are not matches you can comfortably expect to take wins from.

It is a very important part of the season for United, they have to shake themselves into action.