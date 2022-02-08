LEE WILKIE: Ability isn’t the problem for Dundee right now – over-anxious defending is killing their season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a tough time in Dundee right now – I really wish just one of the city teams would win a game sometime soon!

For the Dark Blues, it is much more pressing that they get victories on the board.

If they don’t, they are going down.

The most frustrating thing about Dundee – and this has been evident pretty much all season – is that yet again they haven’t been played off the park.

They started well against Ross County, looked good and created good chances.

They had the momentum in the first half and you think they are in a position to go on and win.

But then they cause themselves huge problems.

Cheap goals

County didn’t have to work hard for their goals and that’s the Achilles heel for James McPake and his team.

It’s something that’s affected them since their days in the Championship, losing cheap goals.

We’ve seen them sort it out, too, so it isn’t about ability.

They have the knowhow and quality to be able to deal with these situations.

Watching Dundee right now there is an anxiousness about them.

I don’t know if it’s because the players know how big these games are.

But there’s certainly a fragility about them, an over-anxious streak.

That was played out perfectly with the disaster of a second goal against the Staggies.

Cammy Kerr has been a great servant for Dundee, attitude first class, but he’s got to leave Ryan Sweeney to deal with that ball.

In that situation, it’s a simple ball to deal with, drop off in case Sweeney makes a mess but give him space because it’s in his area.

It comes from a good place, wanting to defend for your team but it’s that over-eagerness that is costly when you need to be calm and clever.

That’s what is missing for Dundee right at this moment, and especially against Ross County for some reason.

McPake

I get why fans are unhappy with manager McPake.

The Dark Blues are in a poor, poor position.

I’ve played in teams plenty of times where there have been big changes and it hasn’t worked because it is a gamble.

But I think a gamble has to be taken right now to somehow get points on the board.

If John Nelms is going to continue to back his man then McPake has to change something, maybe change of system or moving players into different positions, something to breathe new life into them.

Charlie Adam

For me, Charlie Adam just has to play.

If you want a player who can manage that anxiousness, show composure when under pressure, take the ball at times when others wouldn’t, he’s the man.

You need energetic players around him to help at certain points but Dundee have them to slot in beside.

What is clear to me is that it isn’t a question of quality, Dundee need a calmness.

Emotion is the problem and that’s what they need to sort out.

Anxiety is killing them in key moments.