3 Dundee United talking points: Top six race, searching for a scorer and rock solid Ross Graham

Dundee United have had a long wait to regain their top six status and finally did so with a goalless draw at ten-man St Johnstone.

United leapfrogged Aberdeen with a point in Perth but some United fans still levelled their discontent at the team at full-time.

What does the future hold now for United this season?

Can they break their scoring duck and how impressive is Ross Graham?

Courier Sport was at McDiarmid Park on Saturday and here are three talking points from the draw with St Johnstone:

Dundee United in tight top six race

Dundee United’s early season form saw them get to the brink of top spot.

They beat Rangers at home, drew with Celtic in Glasgow and had impressive wins against Aberdeen, Dundee and St Johnstone.

By the end of October, it seemed like European football was a realistic target.

Then came the slump.

A run of six successive defeats knocked United out of the top six.

For the first time since the summer, dissenting voices emerged against the team.

United have recently halted that slide with just one defeat in five and are back in the top six.

But as they prepare to face Motherwell on Wednesday, the league could not be tighter.

Just seven points now separate fourth-placed Well and Ross County in 10th.

So while United can solidify their top six aspirations by going on a run of wins, they could easily plummet down the table with defeats.

Dundee United: Searching for a scorer

When Tony Watt arrived at Tannadice at the start of the January transfer window, United believed their search for a scorer was over.

Watt was the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer and clearly has an eye for goal.

But he was also at pains to point out that his game is about so much more than goals.

That has been apparent in his six games for United.

He has added guile and craft to their frontline and isn’t afraid to mix it up.

But he has yet to find the net and United could do with the striker breaking his duck as they have gone three games without a goal.

Rock solid Ross Graham

Quite how Ross Graham’s loan spell at Dunfermline ended in disappointment is a mystery.

Graham found it difficult to nail down a regular spot as Pars slumped to the foot of the Championship.

He was recalled early from his spell there and has now played three games in a week – v Celtic, Dundee and St Johnstone.

In all three, lifelong United Graham has been impressive for his heroes.

He looks confident and commanding. He does the simple things really well and looks at home in the heart of the United defence.

This is a young man with a bright future.