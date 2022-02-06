3 Dundee United talking points: Top six race, searching for a scorer and rock solid Ross Graham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 Dundee United talking points: Top six race, searching for a scorer and rock solid Ross Graham

By Ewan Smith
February 6 2022, 12.00pm Updated: February 6 2022, 12.23pm
Dundee United were held to a goalless draw by St Johnstone
Dundee United have had a long wait to regain their top six status and finally did so with a goalless draw at ten-man St Johnstone.

United leapfrogged Aberdeen with a point in Perth but some United fans still levelled their discontent at the team at full-time.

What does the future hold now for United this season?

Can they break their scoring duck and how impressive is Ross Graham?

Courier Sport was at McDiarmid Park on Saturday and here are three talking points from the draw with St Johnstone:

Dundee United in tight top six race

Dundee United’s early season form saw them get to the brink of top spot.

They beat Rangers at home, drew with Celtic in Glasgow and had impressive wins against Aberdeen, Dundee and St Johnstone.

By the end of October, it seemed like European football was a realistic target.

Ian Harkes helped Dundee United claim a draw at Celtic in September

Then came the slump.

A run of six successive defeats knocked United out of the top six.

For the first time since the summer, dissenting voices emerged against the team.

United have recently halted that slide with just one defeat in five and are back in the top six.

But as they prepare to face Motherwell on Wednesday, the league could not be tighter.

Just seven points now separate fourth-placed Well and Ross County in 10th.

So while United can solidify their top six aspirations by going on a run of wins, they could easily plummet down the table with defeats.

Dundee United: Searching for a scorer

Tony Watt has impressed since joining Dundee United but has yet to score

When Tony Watt arrived at Tannadice at the start of the January transfer window, United believed their search for a scorer was over.

Watt was the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer and clearly has an eye for goal.

But he was also at pains to point out that his game is about so much more than goals.

That has been apparent in his six games for United.

He has added guile and craft to their frontline and isn’t afraid to mix it up.

But he has yet to find the net and United could do with the striker breaking his duck as they have gone three games without a goal.

Rock solid Ross Graham

Ross Graham has been outstanding for Dundee United this week

Quite how Ross Graham’s loan spell at Dunfermline ended in disappointment is a mystery.

Graham found it difficult to nail down a regular spot as Pars slumped to the foot of the Championship.

He was recalled early from his spell there and has now played three games in a week – v Celtic, Dundee and St Johnstone.

In all three, lifelong United Graham has been impressive for his heroes.

He looks confident and commanding. He does the simple things really well and looks at home in the heart of the United defence.

This is a young man with a bright future.

