Home Obituaries

Obituary: Artist Roy Harrison captured essence of Dundee in his work

By Chris Ferguson
March 24 2022, 10.30am Updated: March 24 2022, 7.11pm
Clockwise from left at 17 Roseangle with Mark MacGregor; Roy and his sister Anne: Roy and family at his 70th birthday party: Roy and his mother, Jessie.
Dundee artist Roy Harrison, who was considered by many to be a successor to James McIntosh Patrick, has died aged 70.

He produced many paintings of Dundee street scenes and, particularly of Perth Road where he spent much of his life, and Magdalen Green.

Some of his work reimagined street scenes of old Dundee and Roy sold five runs of limited prints of his work.

Roy Harrison at primary school, third row, third from right.

He painted mainly in watercolours but occasionally in oils.

Roy was born in Dundee to Dennis and Jessie Harrison. The family lived in Glenmoy Avenue and his father was a work study engineer at NCR in the city, whilst Jessie worked in the millinery department of Draffens.

Roy was educated at nearby Rockwell Primary School then Rockwell High School before going on to Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

Old Overgate by Roy Harrison.

His brother-in-law, Brian Allinson met him at the college in 1972 when he was going out with his Roy’s sister.

“I remember going to a student exhibition at the college and meeting Roy for the first time. What I recall is speaking to one of his lecturers who told me he had the potential to be the successor to James McIntosh Patrick.

“In many ways he was. He was a Dundee-based artist who captured the street and river views of his home city.

Old Broughty Ferry by Roy Harrison.

“Much of his work was begun in the air open and completed in his flat in Perth Road.”

For many years, Roy worked in the now-gone Diving Bell pub in Princes Street, Dundee.

“He was great friends with the bar owner but much of his socialising was done in Perth Road at the Tay Bridge Bar or Mennies,” said Brian.

“Most of his life was spent around Perth Road but he had a spell living in Hilltown.

Roy Harrison outside Mennies in Dundee.

“Roy led something of a Bohemian lifestyle and had a wide circle of friends. He remained single but had plenty of girlfriends throughout his life.

“One of his most famous commissions was from Jonathan Stewart to depict the exterior of Mennies, the Speedwell Tavern.”

Roy’s death has prompted dozens of tributes on Facebook.

A pastoral scene by Roy Harrison.

One comment, from Phil Stewart, read: “Roy was a real Dundee legend, great company, and a fantastic artist. The city will be a sadder place without him but his memory will live on in his paintings.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support can be made here in Roy’s memory.

