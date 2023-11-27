Avril Macdonald: Former Morgan Academy nursing auxiliary dies aged 75

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Avril Macdonald: Former Morgan Academy nursing auxiliary dies aged 75

She was among the first of the intakes at the new Kirkton High School, where she enjoyed playing hockey.

By Chris Ferguson
Avril Macdonald, who tended to the skinned knees and bleeding noses of generations of Morgan Academy pupils, has died aged 75.

She was an auxiliary nurse at the school for many years and was the go-to person when pupils had a playground or classroom mishap.

It was a job she loved, said her husband, Doug. “She really enjoyed her time at Morgan, loved the kids and came home with many heart-warming stories. The kids seemed to like her too.”

Avril was born in Dundee in February 1948 to bus driver Peter Stewart and his wife, Edna. She was the first of eight children; seven girls and one boy.

School years

She was among the first of the intakes at the new Kirkton High School, where she enjoyed playing hockey, and when she left school, she started work in the pay office of NCR.

Avril enjoyed hillwalking, skiing and pony trekking and it was through her love of outdoor pursuits she met her future husband, Doug Macdonald.

The couple married at Dundee registrar’s office in 1970 and set up home in Kinnaird Street.

However, by the time they had modernised the flat to their own taste, Doug, an RAF serviceman, was posted to Bruggen in Germany.

There, Avril worked in the station library and then at the NAAFI headquarters.

The couple returned to Dundee at the end of 1973 and their first child, Richard, was born in 1974, followed by Judy in 1976 and Kate in 1984. Sadly, Richard died in 1985, a  loss Avril never got over.

After nine years in the RAF, Doug became a maintenance supervisor on the railways before being appointed maintenance manager at Stoneridge Electronics in Dundee.

Avril Macdonald relaxing in her garden.

As the children grew up, Avril looked after the home and worked part-time at the Tayview Hotel near the family home, before she joined the full-time staff of Morgan Academy.

Avril began to show signs of Alzheimer’s Disease around 2011 and for the last six years she had been living at Benvie Home in Dundee.

Doug said: “Avril received excellent care there and we will always be grateful to the staff for what they did for her.”

Conversation