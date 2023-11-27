Game of Thrones star sharing stories and drams from Pitlochry stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Game of Thrones star sharing stories and drams from Pitlochry stage

James Cosmo's Pitlochry Festival Theatre performance will also feature a tasting of his new whisky, called Storyman.

By Morag Lindsay
James Cosmo
Actor James Cosmo is just one of the stars heading to Pitlochry. Image: Cristian Solimen

Games of Thrones actor James Cosmo will head a stellar line-up at next year’s Winter Words Festival in Pitlochry.

The Scottish star’s credits also include Braveheart, Trainspotting and His Dark Materials.

An Audience with James Cosmo will feature recollections from his lengthy career, spanning more than 130 films and TV shows.

James Cosmo in furs on a horse in Game of Thrones TV show.
James Cosmo achieved worldwide fame in shows such as Game of Thrones. Image: Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock.

The session, on February 10, will be followed by a tasting of his Storyman whisky.

The blended whisky is a collaboration with Annandale Distillery.

James Cosmo has spoken in the past about his pride in his links to Perthshire.

James Cosmo with Ewan McGregor in a scene from Trainspotting, the movie
James Cosmo in Trainspotting. Image: Moviestore/Shutterstock

In 2021, he was appointed Honorary Colonel of the Perth-based 7SCOTS Army battalion.

He was made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 2018 for his services to drama. He is also a patron of the charity, Chance for Childhood.

James Cosmo heads impressive Pitlochry bill

Other top names appearing at Winter Words 2024 will include broadcaster Sally Magnusson; former Labour MP, journalist, and diarist Chris Mullin and poet Jackie Kay.

Author and presenter of BBC One Scotland’s From the Sky James Crawford will also be talking about his book Wild History: Journeys into Lost Scotland.

Headshots of a number of people taking part in next year's Winter Words Festival at Pitlochry Theatre
Winter Words Festival organisers are proud of next year’s Pitlochry line-up, which include James Cosmo, top right.

There will be a strong outdoors theme running through the programme for next year’s festival.

Catherine Moorehead will give a talk about her book Mountain Guru – The Life of Doug Scott. which explores the life of one of the greatest mountaineers in history.

The Winter Words Festival will run from February 8-11 2024.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, December 1 December.

Call the Box Office on 01796 484626 or visit the Pitlochry Festival Theatre website for details.

More from Perth & Kinross

Jim and Pam Forbes from Tayport celebrate their 2017 win. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife's lottery winners: How much they scooped and how they spent new…
Blair Rodgers, 10, and sister Penny, 4, in front of Auchterarder Christmas tree
Auchterarder shines for Christmas lights switch-on
At the front is Kerry McBain (Illuminations Committee) with Elfred and back row, left to right is Amelia Strachan (aged 7), Ella Strachan (aged 11), Fia Tennant (aged 10), Nathan MacLeod (aged 12), James Tennant (aged 7) and Micah MacLeod (aged 3) Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Blairgowrie and Rattray Christmas lights switch-on
Northern Lights
Stunning pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife
Murderer John Lizanec.
John Lizanec unmasked: Warning signs, whining and paranoia of Tayside wife killer
Police at the Rumbling Bridge
Body discovered after police search at Crook of Devon beauty spot
Val Ferguson standing next to the Black Watch monument in Aberfeldy.
Ask a local: 5 of the best things about being from Aberfeldy
Filthy brown water pouring down slope into flooded Craigie Burn behind block of flats in Perth
£314K flood defence scheme planned for Perth's Craigie blackspot
2
A caravan at the Inn On The Tay in Grandtully.
Chef and waitress of Perthshire restaurant forced to live in caravan
Corrina Robertson holding up Christmas decorations on Muthill main street
Muthill set for first Christmas lights switch-on

Conversation