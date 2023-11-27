Game of Thrones star sharing stories and drams from Pitlochry stage

Games of Thrones actor James Cosmo will head a stellar line-up at next year’s Winter Words Festival in Pitlochry.

The Scottish star’s credits also include Braveheart, Trainspotting and His Dark Materials.

An Audience with James Cosmo will feature recollections from his lengthy career, spanning more than 130 films and TV shows.

The session, on February 10, will be followed by a tasting of his Storyman whisky.

The blended whisky is a collaboration with Annandale Distillery.

James Cosmo has spoken in the past about his pride in his links to Perthshire.

In 2021, he was appointed Honorary Colonel of the Perth-based 7SCOTS Army battalion.

He was made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 2018 for his services to drama. He is also a patron of the charity, Chance for Childhood.

James Cosmo heads impressive Pitlochry bill

Other top names appearing at Winter Words 2024 will include broadcaster Sally Magnusson; former Labour MP, journalist, and diarist Chris Mullin and poet Jackie Kay.

Author and presenter of BBC One Scotland’s From the Sky James Crawford will also be talking about his book Wild History: Journeys into Lost Scotland.

There will be a strong outdoors theme running through the programme for next year’s festival.

Catherine Moorehead will give a talk about her book Mountain Guru – The Life of Doug Scott. which explores the life of one of the greatest mountaineers in history.

The Winter Words Festival will run from February 8-11 2024.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, December 1 December.

Call the Box Office on 01796 484626 or visit the Pitlochry Festival Theatre website for details.