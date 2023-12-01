Allison McLaren of Forfar bridie makers, McLaren’s, dies aged 83

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Allison McLaren of Forfar bridie makers, McLaren’s, dies aged 83

For decades Allison and husband Bill, who died last year, made and sold countless numbers of their famous bridies.

By Chris Ferguson
Allison McLaren of McLaren's bakery, Forfar, has died aged 83.
For 40 years, Allison McLaren, who has died aged 83, was part of one of the most famous bakery partnerships in Angus.

Together with husband Bill, they ran McLaren’s, a Forfar institution famed for its bridies and pastries.

Bill, who died 13 months ago aged 82, was the fourth generation of the McLaren family to run the business.

After he and Allison married, they worked together in the Market Street bakehouse and shop in Forfar. In 1971, McLaren’s expanded by opening  a shop at The Cross, Forfar, followed by a move to Kirriemuir High Street 20 years later.

Partnership

Bill oversaw the baking at the rear of the premises in Market Street while Allison took charge of the shop. They worked together from 1960 until Allison retired in 2000. Bill, however, worked on for a further 18 years.

Allison was born in Glamis to farmworker George Kerr and his wife Margaret and grew up with an older sister, Sheila, and a younger sister Frances, always known as Frankie.

When she was young, the family moved to Migvie, by Kirriemuir, and Allison was educated at Reform Street School in the town followed by Webster’s Seminary.

A historic view of McLaren’s bakery, Forfar, and staff.

When she left school, she worked in Kidd the chemist in Kirriemuir. She met Bill at a dance in the town hall and the couple married in St Ninian’s Church, Kirriemuir, in 1960.

They had one daughter, Karen, who now runs the business with her daughter, Sarah Symns.

In the early part of her life, Allison had been involved in the Girl Guides movement.

Leisure time

After she retired aged 60, her main hobby was Scottish country dancing at events in Forfar and Kirriemuir, as well as walking.

Allison was grandmother to Julienne, Frazer and Sarah, and great-grandmother to Harris, Clark, Freyja and Hailey.

Her funeral will take place at the East and Old Church, Forfar, on Monday December 4 at 12.30pm.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

