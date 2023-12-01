Allison McLaren of Forfar bridie makers, McLaren’s, dies aged 83

For 40 years, Allison McLaren, who has died aged 83, was part of one of the most famous bakery partnerships in Angus.

Together with husband Bill, they ran McLaren’s, a Forfar institution famed for its bridies and pastries.

Bill, who died 13 months ago aged 82, was the fourth generation of the McLaren family to run the business.

After he and Allison married, they worked together in the Market Street bakehouse and shop in Forfar. In 1971, McLaren’s expanded by opening a shop at The Cross, Forfar, followed by a move to Kirriemuir High Street 20 years later.

Partnership

Bill oversaw the baking at the rear of the premises in Market Street while Allison took charge of the shop. They worked together from 1960 until Allison retired in 2000. Bill, however, worked on for a further 18 years.

Allison was born in Glamis to farmworker George Kerr and his wife Margaret and grew up with an older sister, Sheila, and a younger sister Frances, always known as Frankie.

When she was young, the family moved to Migvie, by Kirriemuir, and Allison was educated at Reform Street School in the town followed by Webster’s Seminary.

When she left school, she worked in Kidd the chemist in Kirriemuir. She met Bill at a dance in the town hall and the couple married in St Ninian’s Church, Kirriemuir, in 1960.

They had one daughter, Karen, who now runs the business with her daughter, Sarah Symns.

In the early part of her life, Allison had been involved in the Girl Guides movement.

Leisure time

After she retired aged 60, her main hobby was Scottish country dancing at events in Forfar and Kirriemuir, as well as walking.

Allison was grandmother to Julienne, Frazer and Sarah, and great-grandmother to Harris, Clark, Freyja and Hailey.

Her funeral will take place at the East and Old Church, Forfar, on Monday December 4 at 12.30pm.

You can read the family’s announcement here.