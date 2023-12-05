Daughter of Dundee pensioner who died in street says dad’s organ donation is gift to city he loved

The daughter of a pensioner who collapsed and died in a Dundee street last month has taken comfort in knowing his death may lead to a blind person being given sight.

Dimitrios Kouletakis took ill on West Port on November 20.

Despite being given CPR by student Charlie Weir, the 77-year-old was confirmed dead at Ninewells Hospital.

His daughter, Jade Kouletakis, a law lecturer at Abertay University, says she has honoured her father’s wishes for his corneas to be used to give someone sight, and the whites of his eyes to be used in reconstructive surgery.

‘He gave back to Dundee’

“I know that my father would be happy knowing he was able to make a difference in other people’s lives beyond his own,” said Jade.

“In his own way, he gave back to the community that gave so much to him in his final years.”

Dimitrios and his wife, Lulu, moved to Dundee from South Africa in 2016 when Jade began work at Abertay.

An electrician, he moved to South Africa from his native Greece when he was in his 20s.

It was there he met Lulu, from Lebanon, and they married in May 1988.

They had two children, Benjie, who died suddenly 20 years ago, and Jade.

The family quickly settled into life in Dundee. Jade says the weather provided a few challenges but also surprises such as seeing snow for the first time.

Although Dimitrios was retired, Lulu worked at Matalan and the family attended services at St Andrew’s Cathedral.

‘He loved her so much’

Jade says Lulu’s death aged 54 in April 2021 left Dimitrios bereft and slightly isolated.

“My mother was the sociable one and my father would let her take the lead,” she said.

“After she died we tried to get him to take a interest in activities such as a philatelic society but it was difficult because he loved my mother so much and I think he just wanted to be with her.”

On the night Dimitrios died, he had walked down to the railway station to meet Jade off a train and help carry her luggage.

“We were talking about Christmas and he was looking forward to it. Then suddenly he was not by my side.

“He had fallen forward. I ran into the West House and everyone came out and got on their phones.

“Charles Weir arrived and performed CPR and everyone from the West House rallied around and supported me.

“The lady behind the bar stored my luggage and a man called Matthew Don, who was a stranger to me, drove me to the hospital and stayed with me.

“He was there when I was told my father had died.

‘Community spirit of Dundee is breathtakingly beautiful’

“Many other angels whose identities I do not know came to my aid that night. My family and I were immigrants to the UK.

“We have always called Dundee our home.

“The community spirit of Dundee and Scotland is breathtakingly beautiful and I am proud to to a part of it.”

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Dimitrios will take place at St Andrew’s Cathedral, Dundee, at 10.30am on December 11.