Bob Ratcliffe: Former Perthshire and Lancashire cricket professional dies

He played for four seasons in Perth from 1980 onwards at a time when there was no over limit for bowlers.

By Chris Ferguson
Former Perthshire and Lancashire cricketer Bob Ratcliffe has died.
Former Perthshire cricket professional Bob Ratcliffe, whose bowling exploits thrilled fans on the North Inch, has died aged 71.

He joined Perthshire after a long career with Lancashire and retained the stamina and flair he had shown in the English county game.

Bob played for four seasons in Perth from 1980 onwards at a time when there was no over limit for bowlers.

He would regularly bowl unchanged for between 20 and 27 overs even though he was in the later stages of his career.

Bob was the first professional at Perthshire since 1973 and he joined at a time the club was coming to the end of a highly successful period.

Inspiration

Under his guidance, the likes of Graeme Ferguson, Derek Cavellini, Ally Low, Trevor Brown, Dave Armstrong and Callum McFarlane became country regulars.

Graeme Ferguson said: “Bob was a huge influence on me personally. He was tough but he was fair and knowledgeable as a coach, gave 100% on the field and then enjoyed his beer after the game.

“He just loved his cricket. He would come up regularly after he left Perth to enjoy a few days socialising with his old drinking buddies from the Inch such as John Murdoch, Roddy McPhee, Jim Bremner and Ian Spark with the Kirkside Bar a favourite haunt.”

Accrington-born Bob played for his home town team before signing for Old Trafford-based Lancashire in 1972.

Top flight

Describe as a right-handed, medium-pace bowler and middle to low-order batter, in 82 first-class matches he took 205 wickets and scored 1022 runs, including a century against Warwickshire.

Bob took part in 99 one-day games for Lancashire including two Gillette Cup finals, in 1975 and 1976.

He county career was cut short because of injuries and after his spell as the Perthshire professional he continued to play at minor county level in the north of England.

His later years were spent in Wiltshire and his funeral took place at St Mary’s Church in Marlborough.

Conversation