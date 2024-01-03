Obituary: John Dobbie, former surveyor and Broughty Ferry volunteer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: John Dobbie, former surveyor and Broughty Ferry volunteer

He also drove during the 2014 Commonwealth Games, transporting athletes around Dundee.

By Chris Ferguson
Former surveyor John Dobbie who worked to improve Broughty Ferry has died.
John Dobbie, a former senior council official who later devoted his time to improving Broughty Ferry, has died aged 71.

He qualified as a valuations surveyor and held posts across the north of Scotland and Hong Kong before working for local authorities based in Dundee.

In later years he served as chairman of the former Broughty Ferry Development Trust and volunteered for Citizens Advice during the pandemic.

John Dobbie was born in Cowgate, Dundee, in November 1952, the son of David Dobbie, who went on to work at Michelin, and his wife Minnie (Low) who worked at DC Thomson and then Veeder-Rooot.

He had two brothers, James, who has lived in Brighton most of his life, and David, a forklift driver in Dundee.

John Dobbie and actor Brian Cox unveil refurbished lamp standards at Beach Crescent, Broughty Ferry.

As a child, the family moved to Douglas in Dundee. He was educated at Powrie Primary School and then had to persuade his father to let him progress to Morgan Academy.

After completing sixth year, John began work in the local authority’s assessor’s department while studying for his valuations surveying qualifications at college in Bell Street.

In Dundee he met his future wife, Shirley, and the couple married in her birthplace of Westray, Orkney, in July 1977. Their son, Malcolm was born in 1978 and daughter, Kathy, in 1980. Grandchildren followed in 2013 with the birth of Bethan, and then William in 2019.

In the late 1970s John moved into the private sector working for Graham and Sibbald in Inverness and living in Nairn.

In 1980, he was appointed valuations surveyor for Shetland Islands Council, a post he held for four years until a three-year spell in Hong Kong.

On the family’s return to Scotland, John joined Aberdeen District Council as valuations surveyor before taking up a similar post with the then Tayside Regional Council, and later, Dundee City Council.

John Dobbie was a volunteer driver at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 and his granddaughter, Bethan, who was born the year before.

During his career, John also worked with his professional body, the RICS, to assess and recruit new members.

He retired in 2010 but continued to do contracting work with Angus Council while he dedicated his time as a volunteer. He was a volunteer driver during the 2014 Commonwealth Games, transporting athletes around Dundee.

His daughter, Kathy Harrison, said: “Following his retirement, he was a well known member in the community where he lived, often seen walking his beloved pug.

“He was chairman of the former Broughty Ferry Development Trust and together with actor Brian Cox, unveiled the colourful lampposts on Beach Crescent in the Ferry.

“In his later years he volunteered for the Citizens Advice, working online through the Covid times.”

